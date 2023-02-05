Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Taylor Romano, Sierra Driessen reach 1,000-point milestone
BUFORD — Buford celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 78-44 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA, and senior Taylor Romano hit a major milestone. Romano scored 10 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career.
gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Peachtree Ridge sweeps Seckinger
SUWANEE — Halle Braxton, Stella Paske and Amelia Lai won in singles Tuesday as Peachtree Ridge defeated Seckinger 5-0 in girls tennis. The Lions (2-0) swept the doubles points with Vanessa Wang and Kaylan Owen earning a victory along with Jacquelin Baik and Rachel Hoang.
gwinnettprepsports.com
LACROSSE ROUNDUP: Tory Seaton, Hannah Mixon power Greater Atlanta Christian win
NORCROSS — Tory Seaton and Hannah Mixon combined for 10 goals Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 13-9 win over St. Pius in girls lacrosse. Seaton had five goals and an assist and Mixon had five goals, while Cydney Merrick had two goals, one assist and 13 draw controls. Kaitlin Griffin added one goal and one assist.
gwinnettprepsports.com
TENNIS ROUNDUP: Jason Kim win highlights Greater Atlanta Christian's triumph over Parkview
NORCROSS — Jason Kim’s win at No. 1 singles highlighted Greater Atlanta Christian’s 5-0 victory over Parkview in boys tennis on Monday. Kim posted a 6-0, 6-3 win over reigning Daily Post Player of the Year David Hronek at the top singles line. Hronek entered this season with a 40-1 record in high school tennis, including a 19-0 record in 2022 that saw him lose only eight total games.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek goalie Brayden Williams rises to success in opposite position from his older brother
Bailey Williams made the Daily Post’s Super Six in boys lacrosse largely for his ability to score goals. Williams, playing attack, scored a Mill Creek-record 82 goals in 2017, and was on the Super Six in both 2017 and 2018, but the latest member of the Williams family to earn Super Six recognition was selected for the opposite reason — his ability to prevent goals.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Meadowcreek lineman Mecca Edwards commits to West Virginia Wesleyan
Meadowcreek senior Mecca Edwards committed Sunday to the West Virginia Wesleyan College football program. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder started on the offensive line for the Mustangs’ state playoff team last season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Beloved official Scott Cramer remembered fondly during tribute at Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — Wherever you needed him, the late Scott Cramer was there. Cramer spent the past 18 years as a basketball official with the Multi-County Basketball Officials Association based out of Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties and the longtime Lawrenceville resident was honored in between basketball games at Archer High School Friday night. He passed away unexpectedly last August at the age of 55, leaving a void in the community.
