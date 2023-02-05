LAWRENCEVILLE — Wherever you needed him, the late Scott Cramer was there. Cramer spent the past 18 years as a basketball official with the Multi-County Basketball Officials Association based out of Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties and the longtime Lawrenceville resident was honored in between basketball games at Archer High School Friday night. He passed away unexpectedly last August at the age of 55, leaving a void in the community.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO