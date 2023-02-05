ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

KTLA

Dallas Mavericks — not Clippers or Lakers — acquire Kyrie Irving from Nets

Disgruntled superstar point guard Kyrie Irving has a new home, but it’s not in California. The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for a package that includes a first and multiple second round picks, guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Dorian Finney-Smith, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Mavericks will also […]
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'

NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

NBA trade rumors: Ben Simmons has no trade value; Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal likely to stay put

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams now have three days to finalize their remaining business before the trade market is closed for the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some teams, like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, may look to get things done ahead of time, but others will be working the phones right up until the final minutes.
CBS Sports

LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record: Live updates as Lakers star passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar vs. OKC

Lakers superstar LeBron James entered Tuesday night's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder just 36 points shy of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Given that he's averaging 32.1 points over the past month, he was certainly more than capable of setting that record in Tuesday night's game, especially against an Oklahoma City team that is on the second night of a back-to-back and is just 25-28 on the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Will the Knicks make a trade? Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson weigh in

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is less than 48 hours away, which means talks are heating up around the league. The New York Knicks always seem to pop up in trade rumors, and this season is no different. However, it remains to be seen whether Leon Rose and Co. will pull off a trade before Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Downgraded to out

Brown (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports. Brown was a late addition to the injury report Monday afternoon and will ultimately be sidelined versus Detroit due to an illness. In his absence, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams figure to garner increased roles, though Jayson Tatum will presumably dominate the playmaking opportunities when he's on the court.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record: The world reacts to basketball's historic night

LeBron James has done it. After 20 years, three teams, four championships and 1,410 regular-season games, King James has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,388 career points (and counting). Abdul-Jabbar was on hand at Crypto.com Arena to watch the 38-year-old James break his almost 39-year-old record, and fittingly, the new all-time leading scorer in NBA history broke the record in the same Los Angeles Lakers uniform that Abdul-Jabbar once wore.
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

Lakers trade rumors: Jazz have discussed deal that would send Russell Westbrook, picks to Utah

The Los Angeles Lakers spent 10 months waiting for the perfect Russell Westbrook trade. On Friday, it seemingly arrived when Kyrie Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. Irving was a proven fit alongside LeBron James and exactly the sort of superstar the Lakers tend to prioritize. Yet when the dust settled, Irving became a member of the Dallas Mavericks, not the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Monday

Brown is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Brown was a late addition to Monday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play against Detroit. He's been dominant since returning from a three-game absence in mid-January, averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 38.9 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. If he's sidelined Monday, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will likely handle increased roles for Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Moves to bench

Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Looney will return to a bench role after starting Golden State's last two matchups. Jonathan Kuminga draws the start at power forward, and Draymond Green moves to center with Looney set to operate as a reserve Monday evening.
chatsports.com

Barnes’ late heroics push Raptors past Grizzlies, 106-103

Down by as many as 15 points, the Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 11 in the fourth quarter on Sunday to come back and win, 106-103. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while Scottie Barnes had 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two strong interior finishes in the last two minutes. The sophomore stud also stuffed the stat sheet for seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
MEMPHIS, TN

