Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Related
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavericks: Trae Young, Spencer Dinwiddie, more react to Nets' blockbuster deal
Kyrie Irving is officially leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join forces with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Irving requested to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and his wish was granted when the Mavs dealt for him on Sunday -- a move that drew plenty of reactions from the NBA world.
Dallas Mavericks — not Clippers or Lakers — acquire Kyrie Irving from Nets
Disgruntled superstar point guard Kyrie Irving has a new home, but it’s not in California. The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for a package that includes a first and multiple second round picks, guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Dorian Finney-Smith, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Mavericks will also […]
CBS Sports
Nets' Dinwiddie jokes at trade deadline: 'We may not be the best trade package, but we're the best looking'
NEW YORK -- Spencer Dinwiddie didn't say exactly how he found out he was returning to the Brooklyn Nets, where he played from 2016 until 2021, but he said he was reading the tea leaves. It was "not like a secret or anything" that the Dallas Mavericks wanted to add star talent, and usually "that involves picks and that involves a player or two or three that people find valuable around the league." Once Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, Dinwiddie's agent stayed on top of things. And Dinwiddie said he understood what the Nets needed.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Pistons showing trade interest in Knicks' Cam Reddish
The Knicks have been pursuing Saddiq Bey ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and the Pistons have reportedly shown interest in Cam Reddish.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Ben Simmons has no trade value; Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal likely to stay put
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams now have three days to finalize their remaining business before the trade market is closed for the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some teams, like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, may look to get things done ahead of time, but others will be working the phones right up until the final minutes.
CBS Sports
LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record: Live updates as Lakers star passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar vs. OKC
Lakers superstar LeBron James entered Tuesday night's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder just 36 points shy of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Given that he's averaging 32.1 points over the past month, he was certainly more than capable of setting that record in Tuesday night's game, especially against an Oklahoma City team that is on the second night of a back-to-back and is just 25-28 on the season.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Texas jumps up to a No. 1 seed, bumps Arizona off top line in NCAA Tournament projection
A new bracket is up, and again there is a change on the top line. Texas jumped both Kansas and Arizona to take over the third overall seed on the strength of a win at Kansas State on Saturday. The Longhorns are at Kansas on Monday night, so more change could be in the offing.
Yardbarker
Will the Knicks make a trade? Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson weigh in
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is less than 48 hours away, which means talks are heating up around the league. The New York Knicks always seem to pop up in trade rumors, and this season is no different. However, it remains to be seen whether Leon Rose and Co. will pull off a trade before Thursday.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson hits 12 3-pointers against OKC, but it's a zero in his box score that stands out
Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have been more dependent on Stephen Curry than the whole "Strength in Numbers" mantra would suggest. Even during the Kevin Durant super years, there were two decidedly different Warriors teams: With and without Curry. Well, they're going to be without Curry for these...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Downgraded to out
Brown (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports. Brown was a late addition to the injury report Monday afternoon and will ultimately be sidelined versus Detroit due to an illness. In his absence, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams figure to garner increased roles, though Jayson Tatum will presumably dominate the playmaking opportunities when he's on the court.
CBS Sports
Warriors trade rumors: James Wiseman deal becoming more realistic, could save Golden State $131 million
The Golden State Warriors have remained steadfast in their commitment to James Wiseman, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga. All three of them were drafted with a lottery pick and with the hope that they would act as a collective bridge to the next era of contention. That hasn't happened, and...
CBS Sports
LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record: The world reacts to basketball's historic night
LeBron James has done it. After 20 years, three teams, four championships and 1,410 regular-season games, King James has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,388 career points (and counting). Abdul-Jabbar was on hand at Crypto.com Arena to watch the 38-year-old James break his almost 39-year-old record, and fittingly, the new all-time leading scorer in NBA history broke the record in the same Los Angeles Lakers uniform that Abdul-Jabbar once wore.
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Jazz have discussed deal that would send Russell Westbrook, picks to Utah
The Los Angeles Lakers spent 10 months waiting for the perfect Russell Westbrook trade. On Friday, it seemingly arrived when Kyrie Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. Irving was a proven fit alongside LeBron James and exactly the sort of superstar the Lakers tend to prioritize. Yet when the dust settled, Irving became a member of the Dallas Mavericks, not the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Monday
Brown is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. Brown was a late addition to Monday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to play against Detroit. He's been dominant since returning from a three-game absence in mid-January, averaging 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 38.9 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. If he's sidelined Monday, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon will likely handle increased roles for Boston.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas still in Big 12 race, jumps up in Top 25 And 1 after topping Texas
Bill Self described Monday night's showdown with Texas as something close to a must-win game as it pertains to Kansas' goal of winning at least a share of the Big 12 title for the 17th time in 20 seasons under its Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach. Right from the jump, the Jayhawks played like it with an obvious sense of urgency.
Green, Hardy help Mavs surprise Jazz 124-111 without Doncic
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyrie Irving hadn’t arrived yet and Luka Doncic was out, so it was time for the Dallas youngsters to shine. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy each scored career highs of 29 points and the short-handed Mavericks stunned the Utah Jazz 124-111 on Monday night after completing a trade for Irving.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Moves to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Looney will return to a bench role after starting Golden State's last two matchups. Jonathan Kuminga draws the start at power forward, and Draymond Green moves to center with Looney set to operate as a reserve Monday evening.
chatsports.com
Barnes’ late heroics push Raptors past Grizzlies, 106-103
Down by as many as 15 points, the Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 11 in the fourth quarter on Sunday to come back and win, 106-103. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while Scottie Barnes had 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two strong interior finishes in the last two minutes. The sophomore stud also stuffed the stat sheet for seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Comments / 0