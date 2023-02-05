ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Lexington schools receive grants to help keep kids on the right path

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - City leaders are touting partnerships with Fayette County schools that they say can have a real impact on violence in Lexington. Tuesday morning, One Lexington director Devine Carama and Mayor Linda Gorton announced grant money will be going to 16 public schools in Fayette County that have Family Resource and Youth Service Centers, or FRYSCs.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Results of Madison Co. wet/dry vote petition up in the air

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The potential for a county-wide alcohol sales vote in Madison County remains up in the air as signatures are being counted and verified. Attorney Wesley Browne, who is an organizer of the drive to hold a vote along with the May primary, says he is still waiting for County Clerk Kenny Barger’s office to determine if organizers turned in enough qualified signatures to trigger the special election.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

New COO at Lexington Clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington Clinic welcomes Gary Lake as its Chief Operating Officer – Surgical & Technical Services. Lake joins us from Midwest Medical in Wisconsin, where he served as the COO and led healthcare operations and designed business solutions alongside C-suite executives to direct project teams for a successful merger and transition of all systems, processes and operations, integrating departments and staff with the acquiring entity.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. Voices of Hope partnered with other agencies to get a Narcan vending machine placed in the jail. It’s the second machine they’ve placed around central Kentucky and officials say they are making a difference.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky lawyer offers free legal assistance for protective orders

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Leah Marie Wedl is a licensed attorney who runs her own firm, LMW Law, PLLC. She refers to herself as a ‘one-woman show’ because she does everything for her Kentucky firm—from answering emails, to scheduling consultations, to meeting with clients at court. Wedl...
LEXINGTON, KY
gotodestinations.com

Fabulous Breakfast Spots in Lexington 2023 – (With Photos)

Looking for the best breakfast in Lexington, Kentucky? Well, buckle up breakfast lovers because you’re in for a wild and delicious ride!. So, grab a fork and knife, and let’s dive into the tastiest breakfast spots beautiful Lexington, Kentucky has to offer!. DV8 Kitchen. DV8 Kitchen is a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington investment advisor used money to pay other investors, buy employee motorcycle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington investment advisor and attorney was found guilty of fraud. The Department of Justice said Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, was found guilty later Friday of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The department said evidence at the trial showed Hawkins encouraged his clients to invest in properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Good Question: are discount postage stamps counterfeit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are planning on buying stamps online, you may be a little suspicious of some of the deals out there. For today’s Good Question, Don asks: are discount postage stamps counterfeit?. According to U.S. postal inspectors, there’s a good chance stamps bought at a...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police investigate first homicide of 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County Coroner has released the name of Monday evening’s Toner Street homicide victim. Family members identified the victim while on the scene after the incident. The victim’s grandmother, Andre Maxberry, said the victim is her grandson Marquis Tompkins Jr. She said...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Big family at the Little Market

Through the twists, turns, ups and downs of Bald Knob road, you’ll find yourself “a pitstop” — this country oasis some call home. They call them locals. The everyday men, women, and children that stop by the local Bald Knob Little Market call this place a second home. Characterized by the familiar faces of locals, owners Dan Midkiff and Katie Clark ask their favorite quote: “Why go into town?”
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy