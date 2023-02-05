ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

SFGate

3 killed in crash near LA involving driver fleeing police

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash involving a driver who was fleeing police near Los Angeles early Sunday, authorities said. The two-vehicle collision occurred around 2 a.m. at an intersection in the city of South Gate, according to...
SOUTH GATE, CA

