HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We’ll enjoy another decent day for your Wednesday. Skies will start fairly sunny around the area. The eastern half of the area will see increasing clouds from the south today. So expect partly cloudy skies over the eastern half of the area with more sun to the west. It’ll be another fairly mild day. The warmest temperatures will again be areas with little to no snow on the ground. Those spots will get tot he upper 40s and lower 50s. Areas in the north and western half of the area will see more in the way of upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Winds shouldn’t be terribly strong out of the southwest, mostly under 10 mph.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO