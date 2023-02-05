Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28thJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Beloved store chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
Related
KSNB Local4
Adams Central’s Rachel Goodon signs to Hastings College
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central High hosted a National Signing Day ceremony for star athlete Rachel Goodon on Tuesday. Goodon signed to play basketball for Hastings College. “It’s been a big decision between me and my family, it’s always something that I have wanted to do, so I am...
KSNB Local4
York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
KSNB Local4
New voice “running” the PA microphone at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The only sound in Fonner Park on Monday afternoon was employees getting the place ready for the first race day on Friday February 10. On that day, there will be more hustle and bustle, and the sound of Dustyn Stortzum on the call. His path to the press box at Fonner Park started all the back in high school with Striv Sports and calling high school games.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball dribbles to first in Top 5 Plays
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back and it’s jam packed!. 3. Central City boys basketball’s Derek Pfeifer and Ayden Zikmund. 1. Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball’s Parker Volk. See embedded video for full highlights.
foxnebraska.com
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
KSNB Local4
Over 40 teams compete at ESU 9′s quiz bowl
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s quiz bowl week in Hastings, and over 40 schools brought their talents to the North Shore Church. Educational Service Unit 9 gathered schools from throughout its area for the first day of the competition. Day one featured the elementary school kids showing off their expertise. Wednesday is dedicated to the high schoolers, then Thursday is junior high’s day to shine.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn football star commits to playing at the college level
Tate Hug of Auburn High School has committed to playing football at Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his decorated high school career, Hug was named team MVP, team Captain, and ECNC 1st Team All-Conference. He also...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools hosts Junior Internship Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools is helping their students get a better idea of what it’ll be like in the workforce. GIPS held its third-annual Junior Internship Day inside the Bosselman Conference Center on Tuesday. The event gave Grand Island Senior High School junior students...
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
KSNB Local4
Willow Rising upcoming gala event
It’s one of the biggest fears for business owners, that a fire has burned the place they worked so hard to build. 40+ teams compete in first day of ESU 9′s quiz bowl. It’s quiz bowl week in Hastings, and over 40 schools brought their talents to the North Shore Church.
KSNB Local4
Staying warm, Wednesday but changes coming ...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be more mild weather to enjoy on Wednesday but lest we get complacent, Thursday’s weather will be a reminder that we are indeed still in the throws of winter. Sunshine will greet you as you head out the door on Wednesday, with light southwest winds bringing the promise of another day with above normal temperatures for this time of year. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s along and south of I-80.
KSNB Local4
More volunteers needed for Red Cross Disaster Action Teams
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Red Cross is hoping more people will sign up to become a Disaster Action Team member. The Red Cross responded to house fires in both McCook and Grand Island on Sunday. The volunteers who helped in these responses are part of the Disaster Action Team.
klkntv.com
Nebraska man crashes into home, threatens family with machete, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man used a machete to threaten a Grand Island family after crashing into their home Tuesday night, police say. Around 7 p.m., Reynier Faez crashed his vehicle into the home near Lincoln Highway and South Plum Street. He then threatened to kill a family...
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
KSNB Local4
Electrical fires are a big concern for fire officials
Willow Rising (formerly the Crisis Center) will be holding their annual fundraising gala on Feb. 25 at the Balz reception Hall in Grand ISLAND. Teresa Anderson with the Central District Health Department stops by to talk American Heart Month. 40+ teams compete in first day of ESU 9′s quiz bowl...
KSNB Local4
One more nice day before the weather goes downhill tomorrow
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We’ll enjoy another decent day for your Wednesday. Skies will start fairly sunny around the area. The eastern half of the area will see increasing clouds from the south today. So expect partly cloudy skies over the eastern half of the area with more sun to the west. It’ll be another fairly mild day. The warmest temperatures will again be areas with little to no snow on the ground. Those spots will get tot he upper 40s and lower 50s. Areas in the north and western half of the area will see more in the way of upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Winds shouldn’t be terribly strong out of the southwest, mostly under 10 mph.
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
KSNB Local4
Above average temperatures continue through mid week
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After starting off with sunny skies this morning, the high and mid-level clouds streamed on in from the west as we have a trough beginning to enter the the region from the west. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 20s west to mid 30s east. Winds will be on the breezy side out of the SSE between 10 and 20 mph.
OnlyInYourState
This Humble Little Restaurant In Small-Town Nebraska Is So Old Fashioned It Doesn’t Even Have A Website
The itty-bitty town of Dwight, Nebraska – population 200, give or take a handful – looks like a lot of other little Nebraska towns. And, like other little Nebraska towns, this one has a down-home, old-fashioned restaurant where folks gather for delicious food, good conversation, and a feeling of community. Cy’s Cafe is so old-fashioned that you won’t find it anywhere online, and the food is just so delicious that you’ll quickly become a return visitor.
Comments / 0