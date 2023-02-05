Read full article on original website
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Why The Rock Is Making A Huge Career Mistake By Not Returning For WrestleMania 39
Dwayne Johnson has allegedly decided not to return for WrestleMania 39, and I think that's a huge mistake.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
John McCarthy Says Michael Chandler Agreeing To Fight Conor McGregor Is ‘The Dumbest Idea Ever’
John McCarthy explained why doesn’t think Michael Chandler made a smart decision in agreeing to fight Conor McGregor. “Big John” also doubts that “Iron” Mike could beat “The Notorious”. While many are thrilled to have learned about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going head-to-head in...
Can Jey Uso Dethrone Roman Reigns For The Universal Championship?
It has been over a week since Sami Zayn’s shocking betrayal of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Not only that, it has been over a week since Jey Uso walked out on his own family in defense of Sami Zayn. I’ve said time and time before that this entire story involving The Bloodline has been nothing short of excellent. From Roman Reigns returning and winning the Universal Championship up until now, this has been the best story WWE has told in a very long time.
GoFundMe Launched For “Superstar” Billy Graham
Billy Graham has been in ill health for many years due to suffering from liver problems and has reportedly been close to death several times. In fact, less than a year ago, the 79-year-old was hospitalized at the Mayo Clinic due to an irregular heartbeat and fluid in his lungs, and seven months ago had a toe amputated.
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
WWE Raw Preview (2/6): Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Becky Lynch is finally set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. The former friends will collide in the gimmick match after their original caged clash was called off during "Raw XXX" after Damage CTRL attacked "The Man" before the bout could even get underway. Last week, following a war of words that saw Bayley claim Lynch wasn't even good enough for her real-life husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Irish star issued the steel cage challenge to give fans the match they were robbed of last month. Lynch eventually coaxed "The Role Model" into accepting after threatening to strike a vulnerable Dakota Kai with a steel chair on the stage.
Bayley Announced For This Week's WWE NXT
WWE announced on social media that Bayley is returning to "WWE NXT" on February 7. The Damage CTRL leader is going to be bringing her "Ding Dong Hello" segment to the show. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion guests are Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. As noted, Dolin and Jayne faced WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on Saturday for the title at "NXT" Vengeance Day. While neither of the two was successful, their efforts did get praised by their former leader and WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. As reported earlier, Rose had tweeted, "Proud of my girls."
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57
The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
Chad Gable On 'Tragic' End To Jason Jordan's WWE Career & Pivot To Producing
Chad Gable and Jason Jordan, collectively known as American Alpha, were a team for only two years, but during their short stint together, they experienced success, winning the "NXT" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships before WWE decided to split them up in 2017. Jordan's in-ring career ultimately ended less than a year later due to a neck injury after which he pivoted to a career as a WWE producer.
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands
Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
