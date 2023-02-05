ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charisse
3d ago

what a blessing to have been the beneficiaries of such great talent from both men.

J R Henley
3d ago

Reminds me of the good old days. Such great music! 🖐

Jacob A
3d ago

My singing voice has been compared to Smokey's. It's like velvet in your ears.

Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
People

Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'

The actor and musician was in attendance — along with his wife Ashlee Simpson, their children and his siblings — as his iconic mother took the stage at the weekend charity event in Aspen For Diana Ross, life is endless love — at least according to her son, Evan Ross. "Her whole thing is love," the musician, 34, told PEOPLE of his mother while at the Aspen Snow Ball over the weekend. "My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love." He continued, "And I would...
ASPEN, CO
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Justin Timberlake React to Tyre Nichols’ Death: “We Demand Justice”

Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Justin Timberlake and Questlove were among the Hollywood notables sharing reactions on social media about Tyre Nichols, who died earlier this month following an altercation with Memphis Police Department officers during a traffic stop in Tennessee. Body camera and surveillance video of the Jan. 7 stop was released Friday, showing the beating that led to the 29-year-old’s hospitalization and death from his injuries. Included in the footage is Nichols telling the officers, “I’m just trying to get home,” and also screaming for his mother. On Thursday, the five police officers, who had been fired, were charged...
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Diana Ross Songs

All eyes will be on the legendary Diana Ross at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards after her 25th album, Thank You, received a nomination for "Best Traditional Vocal Album". The recognition marks Ross’ first nomination in 40 years! At the 25th Grammy Awards, she received a nod for "Best Female R&B Vocal Performance" for “Muscles,” which was written and produced by Michael Jackson and was the lead single on her 1982 album Silk Electric.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies

The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
Page Six

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham reunite after Christine McVie’s death

Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood reunited to celebrate the life and legacy of their late bandmate Christine McVie. On Monday night, the musicians were photographed leaving McVie’s service at Little Beach House Malibu. According to TMZ, Nicks, Buckingham and Fleetwood paid their respects and shared their favorite memories of McVie. Nicks held one white and one red rose in her hands as she exited the service. The band’s reunion comes more than a month after McVie passed away from a “short illness” at age 79. On Nov. 30, Fleetwood Mac released a joint statement on Twitter, saying there were “no words...
MALIBU, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Rock and Roll Legend Dies

An absolute legend of Rock and Roll music has sadly died. It was announced on Thursday via Variety that legendary "Crosby, Stills and Nash" rocker David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to his wife, Jane Dance, whom he married in 1987, according to Popculture.
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
