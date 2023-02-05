Read full article on original website
Charisse
3d ago
what a blessing to have been the beneficiaries of such great talent from both men.
Reply
6
J R Henley
3d ago
Reminds me of the good old days. Such great music! 🖐
Reply
10
Jacob A
3d ago
My singing voice has been compared to Smokey's. It's like velvet in your ears.
Reply
0
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dionne Warwick updates fans on her relationship with Pete Davidson after shooting her shot on Twitter
Dionne Warwick told Fox News Digital where she stands with Pete Davidson after tweeting she'd be dating him next. She also admitted she's not surprised by the attention her Twitter has garnered.
Charles Barkley weighs in on missed call against LeBron James: ‘You sound like these fools in Washington, DC'
NBA Hall of Famer and analyst Charles Barkley defended referees in last Saturday's game between the Lakers and the Celtics, using a political angle in his argument.
President Biden's State of the Union report card: Ratings from former speechwriters are in
Speechwriting experts say Biden made a good faith effort at promoting bipartisanship in his State of the Union, but did not confront the China threat as aggressively as he should have.
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star
Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'
The actor and musician was in attendance — along with his wife Ashlee Simpson, their children and his siblings — as his iconic mother took the stage at the weekend charity event in Aspen For Diana Ross, life is endless love — at least according to her son, Evan Ross. "Her whole thing is love," the musician, 34, told PEOPLE of his mother while at the Aspen Snow Ball over the weekend. "My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love." He continued, "And I would...
David Crosby's Shocking Net Worth
David Crosby's net worth at the time of his death may not be what you would expect from a rock n' roll icon.
Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Justin Timberlake React to Tyre Nichols’ Death: “We Demand Justice”
Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Justin Timberlake and Questlove were among the Hollywood notables sharing reactions on social media about Tyre Nichols, who died earlier this month following an altercation with Memphis Police Department officers during a traffic stop in Tennessee. Body camera and surveillance video of the Jan. 7 stop was released Friday, showing the beating that led to the 29-year-old’s hospitalization and death from his injuries. Included in the footage is Nichols telling the officers, “I’m just trying to get home,” and also screaming for his mother. On Thursday, the five police officers, who had been fired, were charged...
Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Ex-Boyfriend, The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson, Was ‘a Bit Barking Mad’
Here's what Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie said about Dennis Wilson, her ex-boyfriend and The Beach Boys' drummer.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Diana Ross Songs
All eyes will be on the legendary Diana Ross at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards after her 25th album, Thank You, received a nomination for "Best Traditional Vocal Album". The recognition marks Ross’ first nomination in 40 years! At the 25th Grammy Awards, she received a nod for "Best Female R&B Vocal Performance" for “Muscles,” which was written and produced by Michael Jackson and was the lead single on her 1982 album Silk Electric.
Legendary Singer and Songwriter Dies
The sound of Motown, with its signature rhythm and blues combined with pop elements, would never have attained its emblematic and iconic status without the talents of singer and songwriter Barrett Strong, who came out with one of Motown's first hits, and then later became a key cog in the music empire as a songwriter.
'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser reacts to potential impending death in Season 5 finale
Cole Hauser who plays Rip Wheeler on "Yellowstone" revealed whether a death may happen in the latter half of the show's fifth season.
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham reunite after Christine McVie’s death
Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood reunited to celebrate the life and legacy of their late bandmate Christine McVie. On Monday night, the musicians were photographed leaving McVie’s service at Little Beach House Malibu. According to TMZ, Nicks, Buckingham and Fleetwood paid their respects and shared their favorite memories of McVie. Nicks held one white and one red rose in her hands as she exited the service. The band’s reunion comes more than a month after McVie passed away from a “short illness” at age 79. On Nov. 30, Fleetwood Mac released a joint statement on Twitter, saying there were “no words...
Rock and Roll Legend Dies
An absolute legend of Rock and Roll music has sadly died. It was announced on Thursday via Variety that legendary "Crosby, Stills and Nash" rocker David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to his wife, Jane Dance, whom he married in 1987, according to Popculture.
Missy Elliott Makes History as First Female Hip Hop Artist to Be Nominated to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Watch: Missy Elliott Makes Rock & Roll Hall of Fame HISTORY. Missy Elliot is still working it. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 nominees on Feb. 1 with the rapper reaching a major milestone as the first female Hip Hop Artist achieve the honor. "This is an...
Paul McCartney Admitted He Stole The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Riff From Chuck Berry
The Beatles saw Chuck Berry as a magician. Paul McCartney drew inspiration from him for The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There."
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Black pastor excoriates White people in the wake of Tyre Nichols death: They 'gonna bring you down!'
Black pastors in Texas and North Carolina delivered racially-charged sermons about racism and social justice after the police-involved death of Tyre Nichols.
Don Lemon dressed down by Stephen Colbert for wearing hoodie outfit on CNN: 'What the f--- is that?'
CNN host Don Lemon responded on Friday to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert’s jokes about his interesting outfit choice on “CNN This Morning.”
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean Spends His Days Working on Their Farm
While country singer Dolly Parton has a life in the spotlight, her husband Carl Dean is content working on the couple's farm.
Fox News
959K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 19