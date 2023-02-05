ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, UT

KPCW

Wasatch County Sheriff considers lawsuit against state

The aftermath of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby’s canceled confirmation to oversee Utah law enforcement training and internal investigations may have a new chapter ahead. According to records obtained by KPCW, Rigby told Wasatch County officials on January 11 that he hired an attorney. According to the email, the...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

DWR relocates moose that wandered onto playground at Millcreek school

MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials captured and relocated a moose that wandered onto a playground at a Millcreek elementary school Monday. The Granite School District shared video and photos of the moose’s visit to Eastwood Elementary School, 3305 S. Wasatch Blvd., as well...
MILLCREEK, UT
Gephardt Daily

UHP: Driver dead after 4-vehicle crash near Heber

HEBER, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving four vehicles near Heber City killed one driver and injured at least one other person. The crash happened on U.S. 40, near milepost 13, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. “This is near the intersection...
HEBER CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Boy, 8, dies after fall from slide at his Tooele County school

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 8-year-old boy has died after he was critically injured Monday in a fall from a school yard slide at Rose Springs Elementary in Stansbury Park. The third-grader was originally said to be in critical but stable condition, Sgt. Bleazard,...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lockout lifted for West Valley City’s Hunter High, Hunter Elementary

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockout has been lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary schools as of 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. Both schools were placed on lockout Tuesday morning by West Valley City police after “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area,” a statement from the Granite School District says.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

One dead in 4-vehicle crash; Highway 40 closed in both directions

HEBER, Utah — One person is dead in a crash involving four vehicles that has closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions. According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. near milepost 13, which is near the intersection with State route 32 just north of Heber City.
HEBER CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

6 vehicles damaged as parking awning collapses at Heber City apartments

HEBER CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Six vehicles were damaged when a covered-parking awning collapsed at a Heber City apartment complex Sunday afternoon. Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. to the Wing Pointe Apartments, 333 Airport Road, where an awning collapsed on six vehicles due to heavy snowfall, Heber City police said in a news release.
HEBER CITY, UT
KUTV

Multiple crashes prompt road closures along Bangerter Highway

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes prompted road closures on Bangerter Highway in Bluffdale Monday morning. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said that there were multiple crashes in the eastbound lanes of Bangerter at 2700 West shortly before 7:30 a.m. As a result, authorities announced that all...
BLUFFDALE, UT
ABC 4

Road Rage Incident

Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6. Utah Senator Mike Lee...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lockdown lifted for most of Utah State prison after officer assault Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockdown imposed Saturday at the Utah State prison has been lifted in all except one housing unit. The lockdown was initiated Saturday evening when “a correctional officer was assaulted in the Antelope restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility,” according to a statement from spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC

Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC. Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities …. Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC. New Teen Resource Center Opens at WXHS. This is the 6th teen resource center in the Davis School district and three more are in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

