ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Chris Curtis eyes UFC main event status with win over Kelvin Gastelum

Chris Curtis is potentially on the verge of big things in the UFC, if he can pass his next test. On April 8 at UFC 287, Curtis (30-9 MMA, 4-1 UFC) will take on arguably his toughest test yet in former interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. Out of Curtis’ previous opponents, Gastelum (17-8 MMA, 11-8 UFC) carries the most impressive resume with multiple former champions and title challengers faced.
Wichita Eagle

Twins Star Out of WBC

After a tumultuous off season as a free agent, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will not play in the World Baseball Classic next month. The reasons, however, appear to have nothing to do with the ankle that caused two different contract agreements to fall through. It has to do with the impending arrival of his child.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy