Montgomery County, MD

Wbaltv.com

5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

Man struck, killed in hit-and-run on Baltimore-Washington Parkway

LAUREL, Md. - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Powder Mill Road in the Laurel area. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. United States Park Police officers...
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash

WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Woman Killed In Head-On Crash After Driving Wrong Way In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Maryland Route 4 and Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Pedestrian killed in car crash in Aspen Hill

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Sunday night. According to Montgomery County police, a pedestrian was struck by a car on Maryland Route 97/ Georgia Avenue heading north near Hewitt Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The victim died at the...
ASPEN HILL, MD
WTOP

1 killed in hit-and-run crash on BW Parkway

A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Monday night, and police are searching for a suspect. It happened on the BW Parkway heading southbound in the area of Powder Mill Road at around 10:15 p.m., according to United States Park Police officers. The man was struck...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Nottingham MD

Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
DUNDALK, MD
WTOP

Man dies after train collides with pickup truck in Prince William Co.

A man was killed Monday evening when a train collided with a pickup truck in Haymarket, Virginia. Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, a Manassas resident, was a passenger in the pickup, Prince William County police said. The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the driver of the 2004...
HAYMARKET, VA
DC News Now

Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Collision Involving School Bus

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a school bus on Monday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred around 3:30pm on Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont and involved an SUV and a school bus. The bus was occupied and EMS evaluated all passenger.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

