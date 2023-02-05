Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Repeatedly Released On Bond Back In Custody For Crime Spree In Frederick County: Sheriff
A repeat offender with a checkered criminal history in Frederick County is back in custody after being released from custody multiple times following a crime spree that began in December last year. Frederick resident Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, is facing multiple charges for vehicle theft and drug offenses after being...
Wbaltv.com
5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
Maryland Teens Busted With Two Pounds Of Suspected Marijuana After Helicopter Chase
A group of teens was arrested after a massive marijuana bust during a traffic stop in Severn, authorities say. Omar Gaber Shalabi, 18, Juwan Makih Jackson, 18, Richard Daryl Hillian, 19, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody after fleeing from police on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Anne Arundel County police investigators.
fox5dc.com
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run on Baltimore-Washington Parkway
LAUREL, Md. - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Powder Mill Road in the Laurel area. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. United States Park Police officers...
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
Bay Net
Woman Killed In Head-On Crash After Driving Wrong Way In Calvert County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Maryland Route 4 and Wood Acres Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
Human Remains Found In Brush Near Busy Baltimore County Roadway: Police
Police in Baltimore County are investigating after human remains were found discovered in the brush a short stretch away from businesses and a busy roadway, authorities announced.At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide/Missing …
Video released of suspect wanted for Northwest Baltimore shooting
Baltimore police release footage of a suspect wanted for shooting that happened in the 4900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue on Jan. 4.
WTOP
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Aspen Hill
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Sunday night. According to Montgomery County police, a pedestrian was struck by a car on Maryland Route 97/ Georgia Avenue heading north near Hewitt Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The victim died at the...
WTOP
1 killed in hit-and-run crash on BW Parkway
A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Monday night, and police are searching for a suspect. It happened on the BW Parkway heading southbound in the area of Powder Mill Road at around 10:15 p.m., according to United States Park Police officers. The man was struck...
Police ID 22-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed Crossing Montgomery County Street
A 22-year-old woman is dead after a tragic collision in Montgomery County, authorities say. Ruth Noemi Bermudez-Chavez was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 5, in the 13600 block of Georgia Avenue near Hewitt Avenue, according to Montgomery County Police. Officers responded to the crash shortly after 7:30...
Speeding Driver Killed In Violent Chain Reaction Crash In Northeast DC, Police Say
A 22-year-old Maryland man was killed after causing a chain-reaction crash that involved multiple vehicles in Washington, DC, police announced on Monday, Feb. 6. Anne Arundel County resident Andy Carino, of Severna Park, has been identified as the driver who was killed late on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of 20th Street in Northeast, DC.
Bay Net
Suspect Sought After Jumping Over Counter And Stealing Cigarettes At 7-Eleven In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 12:12 am, the pictured individual jumped over the counter at the Charlotte Hall 7-Eleven store and stole several packs of cigarettes and then fled the store on foot.
Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
Nottingham MD
Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
wfmd.com
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
WTOP
Man dies after train collides with pickup truck in Prince William Co.
A man was killed Monday evening when a train collided with a pickup truck in Haymarket, Virginia. Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, a Manassas resident, was a passenger in the pickup, Prince William County police said. The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the driver of the 2004...
Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision Involving School Bus
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a collision involving a school bus on Monday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred around 3:30pm on Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont and involved an SUV and a school bus. The bus was occupied and EMS evaluated all passenger.
Comments / 2