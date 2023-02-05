CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 12:12 am, the pictured individual jumped over the counter at the Charlotte Hall 7-Eleven store and stole several packs of cigarettes and then fled the store on foot.

CHARLOTTE HALL, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO