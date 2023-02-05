Read full article on original website
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Related
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game
Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
Kyrie Might Be Traded Away By Mavs? Wait - What?
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
Steph Curry's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet congratulating Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
The Phoenix Suns Reportedly Offered Chris Paul In This Trade Package
Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report reported that the Phoenix Suns offered Chris Paul to the Brooklyn Nets in a package for Kyrie Irving.
Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to LeBron James breaking the NBA all-time scoring record
Joining his teammate Steph Curry, Draymond Green became one of the many members of the NBA community to celebrate LeBron James becoming the league’s new all-time scoring record. With a historic jumper in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday...
Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points
Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr laud JP's best game ever in Warriors' win
For the second time this season, the Warriors are asking everyone else to pick up the slack with Steph Curry out for an extended period of time. Klay Thompson did his part in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, pouring in a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 42 points.
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Draymond Green Just Became The 3rd Golden State Warriors Player To Ever Do This
Draymond Green is the third Golden State Warriors player to reach 1,000 career steals.
Chris Paul Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
Chris Paul made NBA history during Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Performance Today
As you might have guessed, Kyrie Irving was one of the first topics discussed by Stephen A. Smith on Monday's edition of First Take. But things got a little heated when confronted by Jay Williams about the topic. At one point during their segment on Kyrie's trade from Brooklyn to Dallas, Williams ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
CBS Sports
WNBA star Candace Parker will be first woman to call NBA All-Star game
WNBA star Candace Parker will be the first female in-game color commentator to call the NBA All-Star game during the 72nd edition of the event later this month. The game will take place in Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena on Feb. 19. "I'm a fan first and foremost of the...
Lakers News: Insider Reveals Trade Offer LA Made To Brooklyn For Kyrie Irving
LA’s package wasn’t enough for Brooklyn.
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Thunder-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Ja Morant's Sneaker Line With Nike Off to Rocky Start
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's off-court problems are muddying the launch of his signature sneaker line with Nike.
