LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game

Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA fans are calling Anthony Davis out for unsupportive reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking points

Anthony Davis did not have the strongest reaction to LeBron James breaking the all-time NBA scoring record. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke one of the most important records in NBA history that has stood since 1984, over 30 years: Cumulative points scored. As of Wednesday morning, he has 38,390 points, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387. Karl Malone, behind that duo, does not crack 37,000.
Draymond, Kerr laud JP's best game ever in Warriors' win

For the second time this season, the Warriors are asking everyone else to pick up the slack with Steph Curry out for an extended period of time. Klay Thompson did his part in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, pouring in a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 42 points.
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
