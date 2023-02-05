The Brooklyn Nets Are Determined To Find A Trade For Kyrie Irving Before The Deadline, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

The Brooklyn Nets are determined to trade Kyrie Irving before the deadline, says NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

It had seemed like the Brooklyn Nets had successfully managed to navigate through all the drama, but it wasn't to be. On Friday, Kyrie Irving requested to be traded, adding that failure to find him a new team prior to the trade deadline would result in him leaving as a free agent in the summer.

There are a host of teams interested in the star guard, with the Los Angeles Clippers being the latest to enter the Kyrie sweepstakes . The Nets had to deal with the Kevin Durant trade request last year, and while they didn't seem all that keen to trade KD, it appears that is not the case in this instance.

Kyrie sat out of their latest game against the Washington Wizards with calf soreness, which led to head coach Jacque Vaughn calling him out . Irving seems determined to leave the Nets, and Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the team is determined to move him as well.

"The Nets are proceeding in talks throughout the league as though they're determined to find a deal for Irving ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET, sources said. Brooklyn has been working to find deals that can keep them in contention with the relatively imminent return of All-NBA star Kevin Durant, who's been out since mid-January with an MCL sprain."

It really does not make sense for them to hold on to a player who already has one foot out of the door, as he has told them he will leave in the summer, as stated earlier. The Nets do have a solid roster, and if they can get some good pieces in return for Irving, they might still be in contention.

It Will Be Difficult For Kyrie Irving To Come Back To The Nets Locker Room

This Kyrie trade request surprised the Nets and Durant , as no one apparently saw it coming. Irving had been acting like a model citizen after all the controversy he caused earlier this season, but once he realized he wasn't going to get the contract he desired, he decided he wanted out.

Wojnarowski said earlier that Irving will find it difficult to return to the locker room after this trade request, and it definitely would be an awkward situation, as they all know he will leave, one way or another. The players didn't seem to be too bothered by all this drama, though, as they roared back from a 23-point deficit to beat the Wizards 125-123 as Cam Thomas exploded for 44 points.

