FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Clayton News Daily
Suns seek better showing in rematch with Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks handed the Phoenix Suns their worst loss of the season when the teams met last week in Arizona. The Suns will look to exact a bit of revenge on Thursday when they continue their five-game road trip in Atlanta. Phoenix answered its 132-100 shellacking at the hands...
Clayton News Daily
Knicks rally in fourth quarter to beat Magic
Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and Julius Randle added 22 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as the visiting New York Knicks rallied for a 102-98 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points for New York, which has won two straight and five of its...
Clayton News Daily
Grizzlies pull away in fourth quarter, blast Bulls
Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter to help ignite a pivotal, 32-14 period for the Memphis Grizzlies en route to a 104-89 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Chicago -- coming into Memphis on a three-game winning streak and playing the...
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: Thunder spoil LeBron James' record night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James owned the spotlight Tuesday by setting the NBA's all-time scoring record, although the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder left their mark on the proceedings by earning a 133-130 victory. James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points on a fallaway jumper from just...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Russell Westbrook, Lakers coach have heated exchange
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a heated verbal exchange in the locker room at halftime of Tuesday's game against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN reported. Ham reportedly expressed frustration after Westbrook dawdled on the court following a substitution with 59.1 seconds left in...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Clayton News Daily
Sharks' OT win ends Lightning's record home streak
Timo Meier scored on a feed from Erik Karlsson in overtime as the San Jose Sharks rallied past Tampa Bay 4-3 on Tuesday night, snapping the Lightning's franchise-record, 12-game home winning streak. The Sharks controlled play for most of the three-on-three session, and Karlsson helped the visitors post their second...
Clayton News Daily
Nikola Jokic's triple-double powers Nuggets' rout of Wolves
Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds for his 19th triple-double of the season and the host Denver Nuggets scored a season high in points in a 146-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Aaron Gordon finished with 24,...
Clayton News Daily
Nuggets put trade distractions aside, visit Magic
Orlando and Denver are in different stages this season. The Magic are a young team building a roster to compete for a title down the road while the Nuggets know their window is open now and have championship aspirations. Those two phases collide when Denver visits Orlando on Thursday night.
Clayton News Daily
LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time scoring king
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James parlayed his offensive versatility over 20 seasons into the NBA all-time scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Tuesday for most points in league history. James eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career regular-season points on a fallaway shot with 10.2 seconds remaining in the third...
Clayton News Daily
Islanders blank Kraken for fourth straight win
Samuel Bolduc and Bo Horvat scored milestone goals and Ilya Sorokin stopped all 32 shots he faced Tuesday night for the host New York Islanders, who continued surging with a 4-0 win over the Seattle Kraken in Elmont, NY. Bolduc, appearing in his fifth career game, gave the Islanders the...
Clayton News Daily
Panthers, Sharks bring 2-game win streaks into contest
It's a small sample size, but the Florida Panthers are coming off perhaps their most impressive streak of the season. The Panthers, who will play host to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, defeated the NHL-leading Boston Bruins 4-3 on Jan. 28. The Panthers then hosted the All-Star Game, came back and whipped their long-time nemesis, the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-1 on Monday.
