It's a small sample size, but the Florida Panthers are coming off perhaps their most impressive streak of the season. The Panthers, who will play host to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, defeated the NHL-leading Boston Bruins 4-3 on Jan. 28. The Panthers then hosted the All-Star Game, came back and whipped their long-time nemesis, the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-1 on Monday.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO