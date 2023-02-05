ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waterlandblog.com

Ground broken for 334 units of new affordable housing at Redondo Heights

Photo: Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell; King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer; King County Executive Dow Constantine; MSC CEO Robin Corak; Representative Jamila Taylor, WA State Legislature; and SRI President Len Brannen. Photo Credit: Mel Ponder Photography. More affordable housing is coming to Federal Way, as ground was broken on...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KING 5

Declining enrollment, funding formulas causing budget woes for several Washington school districts

BELLEVUE, Wash. — As Bellevue weighs decisions about school consolidation, several other Western Washington districts say they're also facing budget challenges. Everett School District, for example, says it is seeing just a slight decrease in funding as compared to last year and does not have any near-term plans for school consolidation, but is still facing budget challenges.
BELLEVUE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Here’s a nutty idea: Lynnwood business sells boiled peanuts

Sometimes when you have a craving, you’ll stop at nothing to get what you want. Shelton Stile found his calling in that craving when he decided to start his own business in Lynnwood, South 2 West Boiled Peanuts. Boiled peanuts, a popular snack in the southern U.S. and around...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

King County and City of Seattle announce update to employee vaccine mandate

As a condition of employment, King County and City of Seattle employees will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19, according to a media release. The announcement is effective Monday. According to the media release, King County and the City of Seattle officials have used the latest recommendations from Public Health to inform their decisions, including the 2021 requirement that all county and city employees, contractors, and volunteers show proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to recent lower levels of community spread of the virus and hospitalizations having remained at lower levels, officials believe the overall risk was low enough to lift the mandate.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Western Washington city named one of the safest in the country

One of the safest cities in the United States is in Western Washington, according to a report from moneygeek.com. While the majority of the safest small cities are in the northeast, Sammamish, Washington, is 13th on the list. A small city or town is defined as having between 30,000 to 100,000 residents. According to the report, crime statistics were analyzed to rank the cost of crime in 660 small cities nationwide, in every state.
SAMMAMISH, WA
newsnationnow.com

Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south

(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
SEATTLE, WA
arlnow.com

Another off-the-beaten-path Arlington eatery gets rave critical review

Another unassuming Arlington restaurant tucked well away from a Metro corridor has received a glowing write-up. King of Koshary, at 5515 Wilson Blvd in Bluemont, “serves Egyptian food fit for royalty,” a Washington Post headline declared atop a new review that was published yesterday. The restaurant, which opened...
ARLINGTON, WA
Flying Magazine

Opposition Growing to Plans For New Sea-Tac Reliever Airport

Pierce County, Washington already has busy airspace, as seen taking off from Pierce County-Thun Field (KPLU). Pilots must be mindful of a U.S. Air Force base to the west and the Class Delta that belongs to Tacoma Narrows Airport (KTIW). [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A proposal to build a 3,000-acre airport...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds duo continues to spread word about search and rescue K9 work

American Humane 2022 Search and Rescue dog Keb and her owner Suzanne Elshult continue to make local appearances regarding the important work search and rescue K9 volunteer teams do. Keb’s adventures are chronicled in the recently released book, A Dog’s Devotion (Lyons Press 2022). The Edmonds duo of Keb and...
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy