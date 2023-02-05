Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
actionnews5.com
Man hospitalized after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near a home on Windham Road in Whitehaven. A male victim who suffered an apparent gunshot wound was found taken to the hospital in critical...
actionnews5.com
Juvenile, man injured after shooting in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Raleigh left two people injured on Tuesday morning. According to Memphis Police Department, the shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. on Homewood Drive off of James Road. A juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur with minor injuries, and a man was taken to...
MPD: Suspect breaks into home, bites man in the face
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department arrested a man who they say broke into someone’s home and bit them in the face Tuesday. According to reports, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 4400 block of Beechmont around 2:30 a.m. Once there, the victim told police that Joshua Cox had broken into his […]
Child injured in Midtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is injured following a shooting in Midtown Tuesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue at 3:15 p.m. The male victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The age of the victim has not been released. Police say the investigation […]
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates GameStop burglary in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a GameStop. On Feb. 6, at 3:49 a.m., officers responded to a prowler call at a GameStop on Winchester Road. Police say video surveillance shows the suspects arrive at the store in white, silver, and...
Child injured and man shot in morning crash and shooting in Raliegh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to crime scene where a child and man were injured in a crash and shooting early Tuesday morning in Raliegh. MPD arrived at the 3100 block of Homewood Dr. at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. MPD said the officers originally responded to an accident call, but found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
actionnews5.com
Video shows suspects stealing from Smooth Wireless in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary of a business at Smooth Wireless on Sunday morning. The video shows a group of six suspects breaking into the store on Millbranch Road using a dark-colored SUV. Suspects stole multiple cell phone products, according to MPD. The suspects...
actionnews5.com
Child critical after shooting on Nelson Ave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. Police say a child, of an unknown age, was found with a gunshot wound on Nelson Avenue, near Roland Street. The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. There’s no word...
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
actionnews5.com
West Memphis police investigating homicide case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis police are investigating a homicide that took place on February 5. The authorities received a call that a man had been shot near a home on S.L. Henry Street near South Walker Street. Officers later identified the man as Kaveyon Caruthers, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived on the scene to tend to Caruthers, but he did not survive his injuries.
actionnews5.com
MPD chief requests decertification of 5 former officers; documents say 1 sent photos of Nichols on the ground to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis has sent a request to the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission for the decertification of the five former Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Newly-acquired documents detail the policy violations that warrant this request,...
Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
One person dead after overnight shooting in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was discovered overnight in Parkway Village on Tuesday, Feb. 7,. MPD said officers responded to a shooting around 1 a.m. on Clearbrook Street near Cromwell Elementary. When FOX13 crews arrived at the scene, a body was lying in the street, surrounded by crime scene...
Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
City: More Memphis police officers may face discipline in Tyre Nichols case
Clarification: The total number of officers facing discipline is 13, including six who have been terminated and seven more who will face charges of policy violation. A city representative corrected her earlier statement on the number of officers involved. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven more Memphis Police officers will be issued a “statement of charges” […]
Woman breaks into cars at Northwest Prep Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a woman with breaking into two cars at Northwest Prep Academy on Monday. MPD says they viewed surveillance footage that showed Frelandra Womack burglarizing vehicles in the 2600 block of Ketchum Road. According to reports, Womack broke into a silver Honda and stole a Microsoft computer. She then broke […]
MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
Crash leaves passenger dead, driver in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a car crash Monday evening. According to reports, at 6:00 pm, officers responded to the area of Lamar Avenue and Concorde Road regarding a two-vehicle accident. The driver of one vehicle was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and the […]
