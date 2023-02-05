MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis police are investigating a homicide that took place on February 5. The authorities received a call that a man had been shot near a home on S.L. Henry Street near South Walker Street. Officers later identified the man as Kaveyon Caruthers, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived on the scene to tend to Caruthers, but he did not survive his injuries.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO