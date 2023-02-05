ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Dry today, brief snow chances tonight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our Wednesday morning so far has played out pretty similar to the past couple of mornings around much of the Western Slope with plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing through here and there. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon, then a brief round of snow moves across the region this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll start drying out once again to close out the work week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Brief snow possible Wednesday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Most of Wednesday will be quiet, but clouds will build and a chance for snow sneaks into the forecast after dark. Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday evening. It isn’t likely to be a powerful, high-impact storm system. In fact, it’s more likely to be just the opposite. For some of us, it may even be a dud. What we’re tracking is a storm system that is tracking inland over the Interior Pacific Northwest tonight.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Sunny and dry today, brief snow chances return Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a couple of rounds of scattered snow mostly in the higher elevations of the region yesterday, high pressure has ushered in drier air and plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday. We’ll continue to stay clear and dry into tonight and much of tomorrow, then a quick system briefly increases snow chances through the middle of the week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Winter conditions return with more snowfall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Sunny skies returning as snow dissipates over the mountain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Last night was a snowy night for many, primarily over the higher elevations, around the Western Slope. The valleys we not totally left out, however. Montrose started seeing snow shortly after midnight, then snow continued to fall through about 3 AM. While a little bit of scattered snow is possible still over the higher elevations, we’ll start to see sunny skies once again across the lower elevations.
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

February 6, 2023 Forecast First

A winter weather advisory is active further east of Grand Junction but should move out by tonight. Cloudy skies and temperatures close to our seasonal averages are sticking around.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Left lane closed west and eastbound on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning that a crash has closed the left lanes of both eastbound and westbound traffic on I-70, near mile marker 54. The right lane is still open to traffic. Witnesses say the crash was due to a cement...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Car crashes into Handlebar Tap House

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has obtained photos of a car that crashed into a popular local restaurant the weekend of February 4th. The silver passenger car crashed into the east side of the Handlebar Tap House Restaurant. On Sunday, Feb., 5, at around 8:50 a.m., Grand Junction Police Officers responded to […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kool1079.com

Half-Price Adoption Fees For A Limited Time at Grand Junction Shelter

February is the month of love and it's the perfect time for animal lovers to adopt a new furry friend. For a limited time, Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction is offering half-price adoptions at the shelter. Meet Your Match is an adoption special that enables you to take home a furry sweetheart for 50% of the regular adoption fee. The adoption special runs February 11-14 and applies to the pets at the shelter as well as those who are currently in foster care.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Delta County planning commission meeting moved online due to potential threats

Delta, Colo. (KKCO) - Wednesday’s Delta County planning commission meeting is moved online and staff are sent home for the day due to a potential threat of violence. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called to report a rumor of a group of people planning to attend the meeting with the intent of causing disruptions and even vandalism.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

One person injured in Rood Avenue house fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning. A witness reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th Street, and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex, say emergency crews.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Mind Springs Health employee facing charges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A senior clinical director at a behavioral health service provider in Grand Junction has been arrested on a charge of influencing a public servant. Megan Navarro and Gary Swenson were arrested on February 2 for attempting to influence a public official in an attempt to lower Swenson’s bond requirements. According […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

CMU's Mike Degeorge gets 300th win as head coach

On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. Car Crash Causes Extensive Damage to Building on Broadway. Updated: 23 hours ago. The building that holds the Handlebar...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

100,000 Fentanyl pills found in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Last month, a U.S. District judge sentenced a Grand Junction man to life in federal prison, in the largest sentence ever given for a fentanyl-related death in a Colorado case. Now, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has a new mystery on its hands. Western Colorado Drug Task Force investigators discovered […]
MESA COUNTY, CO

