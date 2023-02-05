Read full article on original website
Related
semoball.com
Hillsboro spoils Notre Dame's homecoming
A second-half rally wasn’t enough for Notre Dame to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, as the Bulldogs fell to the Hillsboro Hawks 82-76 during homecoming on Tuesday in Notre Dame Regional High School. “We just had so many self-inflicted wounds in the first half and it's kind...
semoball.com
Scott City defender to walk-on for SEMO FB
After a successful high school football career at Scott City over the past four seasons, Ram senior defensive back Trent Lathum will challenge himself at the next level. Lathum has accepted the opportunity to walk-on at Southeast Missouri State for the 2023 season. The Scott City athlete was named the...
semoball.com
Kennett secures narrow senior night win over Senath-Hornersville
Kennett (8-12) started their senior night game against Senath-Hornersville (14-8) on the right track and managed to hold off attempts of a Lion comeback to secure a 56-53 victory Tuesday night. Bottom line, Kennett forced Senath-Hornersville into “playing Kennett Indian basketball,” which sped up the game and prevented the Lions...
semoball.com
Jackson uses defense to down Poplar Bluff
The Jackson Indians bounced back from a loss on Monday with a commanding 61-45 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Tuesday at Jackson High School. Indians coach Adam Stoneking said the team was ready to put Monday’s loss to South Iron behind them. “Anytime we have a loss...
semoball.com
Red-hot (and young) Sikeston shuts down Dexter in SEMO rout
SIKESTON – Dexter had four players produce offensively in its SEMO Conference boy’s basketball game on Monday at the Sikeston Field House. The host Bulldogs had nine players register in the scorebook, with five of those being non-seniors. So much for experience. The much, much younger Bulldogs throttled...
semoball.com
OFC TOURNAMENT: Bears punch out Royals, punch ticket to finals
GREENVILLE — It ultimately came down to one team making its shots and the other not being so lucky. The top-seeded and state-ranked Greenville Bears found themselves in a battle with No. 4 seed Twin Rivers Tuesday night in an Ozark Foothills Conference tournament semifinal before they flexed their muscles and high IQ shooting prowess.
semoball.com
Donettes make quick work of Naylor, punch ticket to OFC final
GREENVILLE — Two teams were ready to shake off the rust in the Ozark Foothills Conference tournament after a week off the court due to the inclement weather. But in the end, the top-seeded Doniphan Donettes coasted to an easy win over the No. 5 seed Naylor Lady Eagles 64-26 Monday night.
semoball.com
Young Bell City growing, finding some success, as a hoop program
BELL CITY – If you attended the Bell City High School varsity boy’s basketball game against Dexter on Tuesday at Bell City, and focused on the Bearcats winning 83-27, you really missed the bigger picture regarding the Cubs. Bell City dropped to 4-16 with the loss, but the...
semoball.com
Charleston hoops primed for another state title run
The defending Class 3 state champions appear primed to win a second consecutive title. The Charleston Blue Jays are on an 11-game winning streak after blowing out the Jackson Indians 64-41 on Monday in Jackson. In fact, the last time the Blue Jays lost, it was against the Indians in...
semoball.com
Notre Dame spoils Dexter's senior night
The Notre Dame Lady Bulldogs quickly took control of the game Monday evening to spoil senior night for the Lady Bearcats at the Bearcat Event Center. The Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 65-23 victory. Injured Dexter senior Caitlin Giles took a ceremonial tip to the applause of the home crowd...
semoball.com
Higher seeds prevail on Tri-County Conference Tournament opening night
COOTER – Cooter, Risco, Holcomb and Delta C-7 all advanced as the higher seeds in the opening round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament Monday night. While the field is wide open right now, it's going to be a battle for the next two nights with plenty of parity between each team left in contention for the conference title.
semoball.com
Dexter wrestles to mixed results in Cape quad
CAPE GIRARDEAU — The Dexter wrestling team went 1-2 in the Cape Central quad meet on Tuesday with a win over Notre Dame and losses against Cape Central and Kennett. Despite the results, head coach Cody Boyer was pleased with how the Bearcats competed overall. “We competed a lot...
semoball.com
Early run powers Neelyville upset of East Carter
GREENVILLE — The third-seeded Neelyville Lady Tigers dominated early and staved off a big rally to upset No. 2 East Carter 57-43 Monday in the semifinals of the Ozark Foothills Conference Tournament. The crowd was electric for this matchup as both teams came in with a strong winning record...
semoball.com
Kelly wins big over Charleston in midday matchup
BENTON, Mo. — The Kelly girls’ basketball team rode a fast start to a lopsided win over Charleston during a midday matchup between the Scott-Mississippi Conferences foes. The Lady Hawks (8-10) won 64-40 over the Lady Bluejays (2-16). However, Kelly led 43-13 at halftime before taking their foot off the gas in the second half.
semoball.com
Sikeston bkb vs. Dexter
SIKESTON - Sikeston routed Dexter 55-26 in SEMO Conference boy's basketball action on Monday at the Sikeston Field House.
semoball.com
Cape Central wins big on senior night
A common theme all season long for the Cape Central Tigers has been senior leadership and that proved to be the case again as the Tigers blew by the Kennett Indians 60-25 on Monday at Cape Central High School. Cape Central honored four seniors in Ki Bogan, Taylor Horton, Keri...
semoball.com
East Prairie wins Scott-Mississippi Tournament for the first time since 2005
OAK RIDGE, Mo. — East Prairie basketball ended its conference championship drought with a thrilling 63-49 win over top-seeded Oak Ridge on Saturday, Feb. 4. The second-seeded Eagles (17-5) executed a phenomenal gameplan and used shutdown defense, earning retribution against the Bluejays (18-4) for an earlier-season loss. “You could...
semoball.com
Portageville Lady Bulldogs advance to Bootheel Conference Championship with win over Campbell
HAYTI, Mo. — The Portageville girls' basketball earned a trip to the Bootheel Conference Championship with a 51-45 win over Campbell on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Lady Bulldogs (16-5) will be seeking their first title since 2018 when they take on Holcomb (12-9) at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday. “You...
semoball.com
Peters' game-winner lifts Kelly over Oran in Scott-Miss. third-place game
OAK RIDGE, Mo. — Ross Peters buried a 3-pointer for one second left in regulation as Kelly defeated Oran 49-47 in the third-place game of the Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4. “It felt amazing to hit a shot like that,” Peters said. “This probably ranks on the...
semoball.com
Sikeston’s Karris Allen scores career-high in win over USTA
Former Sikeston standout and Western Kentucky University freshman Karris Allen had the best game of her young collegiate career in Lady Topper’s 73-67 win at the University of Texas at San Antonio on Thursday, Feb 2. Allen made 3-of-4 shots from behind the 3-point arc and finished with 10...
Comments / 0