ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Latest ice storm produced 10 times more service calls than 2021 freeze, Austin Energy says

By Mercedez Hernandez
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hn2A_0kcufsbi00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an update Saturday afternoon, Austin Energy leaders said 68,000 customers were still waiting for power. They say the ice storm caused more damage to trees and power poles than the 2021 freeze which is taking longer to repair.

Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said 278,000 customers’ power had been restored by Saturday.

LIVE BLOG: Power outages persist throughout Austin as ice storm thaws

She stressed that people without power in an area where “no outage is being reported” need to notify the agency.

“If you receive a text message that says that power has been restored and your power has not, reply to that text message O-U-T or out,” Sargent said.

Austin Energy Vice President of System Field Operations Elton Richards presented pictures of storm damage.

Some showed tall utility poles that were snapped in half under the weight of ice. Others showed large tree limbs that came crashing down on top of power lines, pinning them in several spots.

He said recovering from this storm is taking much longer because power infrastructure like utility poles just take more time to replace.

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration for some Texas counties

“This isn’t like an hour-fix job. This is a full-day job for a six-man crew. They have to remove that pole they have to say they have to set a new pole, put new cross arms and transfer all of that stuff back over,” Richards said.

In the update, leaders compared the number of service calls the energy provider received in the first three days of the 2021 freeze and this latest freeze.

Back then, they say around 300 service calls were made in February ’21. This latest storm brought in more than 3,000.

As residents wait for power, frustration grows.

Joseph Sheffield lives just north of the Hyde Park neighborhood and has been without power since Wednesday.

He said he understands that repairs are taking a while but criticizes the correspondence he has received from Austin Energy.

“We were promised that Friday night everything was going to be back on and of course that turned out to be premature. Austin Energy should not be promising things they can’t deliver,” Sheffield said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Some Austin residents without power for seven days

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy was still dealing with some remaining outages on Tuesday. In North Austin, cleanup continues a week after the ice storm came through, with some still without power. "We have been without power since last Wednesday," Austin resident Aubrey Berkowitz said. Berkowitz said it’s been...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

It could be another week before some Austin Energy customers get power back

Some Austin Energy customers may not have their power restored for another week, the utility said Sunday night. "We are now focusing on the most complicated & time-consuming restoration efforts. Incoming wind & rain will pose additional challenges," it said in a tweet. "Based on current information, we expect to restore power to nearly all remaining customers by Sunday, Feb. 12."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Frustrated Austin Energy customers pack up and leave town

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin residents have gone nearly a week without power. Two of them are Judy Evans and her husband, who live in North Austin. "There is something seriously wrong with what’s going on with the power here. It is not appropriate," Evans said. As...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy