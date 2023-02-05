Read full article on original website
Storm Tracker Forecast - Fewer Clouds And Warmer Weather On Wednesday
Much of Tuesday, northern California was covered by a huge swath of clouds. Those clouds are on their way out of our sky, which will lead to colder weather Wednesday morning. We'll have a mild day after the chilly start. A weak wave of energy brought clouds to our sky overnight and much of Tuesday, which limited how warm we got this afternoon. The lack of clouds and wind tonight will lead to a chilly start Wednesday. Under that mostly clear sky we'll have lows ranging from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the 30s in the valley and foothills. Wednesday will be a mostly sunny and warmer day for the entire area, with above-average highs ranging from the 40s and 50s in the mountains and foothills to the 60s in the valley.
South Oroville residents are uneasy after two shootings last week
SOUTH OROVILLE, Calif. 9:53 A.M. UPDATE - Suspects are still on the loose after two separate shootings in South Oroville. Butte County Sheriff's Office says they are unrelated. One shooting happened near the Town Market on Lincoln Boulevard Thursday, Feb. 2. BCSO says David Adams, the victim in the shooting...
Person sent to hospital in shooting near South Oroville, suspect on the loose
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night near South Oroville. At about 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Margo Lane after reports of shots fired. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says one person was shot and...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty morning & mild afternoon to start your work week
Bundle up, grab your ice scraper, and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Monday. The system that brought our showers and active weather over the weekend is now off to our east and we now have high pressure building into northern California from the eastern Pacific. Skies have cleared out overnight and we'll have plenty of sunshine through your Monday. The lack of clouds overhead has resulted in much chillier temperatures for the start of your Monday, and frost is very possible across our lower elevations early today. We'll have sunny skies through at least early afternoon, but a few clouds will be possible overhead late today. Temperatures are brisk for the start of your Monday. We're ranging from the 30's to lower 40's in the valley, 20's to 30's in the foothills, and teens to lower 30's in our mountain zones this morning. Winds will be breezy and out of the north. Sustained winds in the 10 to 20mph range out of the north are likely in the valley, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 30mph. High temperatures are projected to top out in the upper 50's to lower 60's in the valley, mid 40's to mid 50's in the foothills, and low 40's to low 50's in our mountain zones Monday afternoon. Temperatures will drop again quickly this evening with a lack of clouds overhead to trap in the heat.
