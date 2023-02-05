Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
LSU gymnast KJ Johnson named SEC specialist of the week after performance vs. Georgia
LSU gymnast KJ Johnson was named Southeastern Conference specialist of the week Tuesday, the conference office announced. A sophomore from Dallas, Johnson matched her career high with a 9.95 on floor during the Tigers’ 197.700-196.925 win Friday over Georgia. Johnson also finished fourth on vault with a 9.875 off a start value of 9.95.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball moves up to No. 2 in coaches' poll; NCAA top 16 reveal set
Turns out Sunday’s LSU-South Carolina showdown Sunday will be a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup after all. A day after LSU remained No. 3 in The Associated Press media poll, the Tigers moved up to No. 2 on Tuesday in the USA Today coaches poll. LSU (23-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked ahead of Indiana (22-1), which vaulted from No. 4 to No. 2 in the AP poll.
theadvocate.com
Breaking down the early depth chart for the LSU defense as spring practice looms
There are a lot of new players on LSU’s defense. Ten of the 11 transfers addressed needs on that side of the ball, and most of them are expected to contribute right away with only five regular starters back. After all the turnover, the personnel will look much different from last season with a few notable exceptions.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball questions before undefeated showdown vs No. 2 LSU
COLUMBIA — After an 81-77 win at No. 4 UConn last week, South Carolina women's basketball has a quick turnaround for another key matchup against No. 2 LSU. The Gamecocks (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and the Tigers (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I basketball, and they will play Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN) at Colonial Life Arena for the No. 1 spot in the SEC. South Carolina holds the longest active winning streak in the country at 29 games, and they have won 38 straight at home.
Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her LSU Tiger Pride in Team Leotard
The NCAA gymnast shared a series of pics decked out in her team’s purple and gold gear.
theadvocate.com
Taking stock of LSU women's basketball's NCAA projections heading into South Carolina game
Welcome to our fourth weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season. LSU travels to face...
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Blue-chip 2024 wideout says LSU commitment isn't set in stone
LSU has one of the top wideouts in the 2024 cycle currently committed to its class, but that commitment appears to be more of a placeholder. Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wideout Joseph Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson he has not shut down his recruitment. “My recruitment is not closed....
theadvocate.com
Here's where the LSU women are ranked ahead of Sunday's showdown with No. 1 South Carolina
LSU (23-0) stayed at No. 3 as Indiana jumped two spots from No. 4 to No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll this week. The Tigers, playing their third game in seven days, held off Texas A&M 72-66 on Sunday. No. 1 South Carolina beat then-No. 5 UConn,...
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
theadvocate.com
Power points: Point guard scores nine points in second OT as Scotlandville beats Zachary
Point guard Jamal Drewery has a knack for adding offense at the right time. Or as was the case Tuesday night, in the nick of time. Drewery scored nine of his 18 points in the second overtime period to lead Scotlandville past Zachary 73-66 in District 4-5A action at Zachary.
brproud.com
Former Southern University athletic director Floyd Kerr dies at 76
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University is mourning the loss of one of the university’s former athletic directors, Floyd Kerr, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 4. Kerr served as director from 2000 to 2005 and played a key role in expanding Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium and athletics fundraising initiatives. He’s also credited with spearheading the first Jag-A-Thon.
Southern Digest
SWAC Champions, Lady Jaguars Send Seniors off With Title
After a runner-up finish in the SWAC Tournament/Championship, The Jaguars baseball team looks to get back there, but win. We found Head Coach Chris Crenshaw and caught up with him to discuss the preparations his team is going through to prepare for the imminent 2023 season. “Show up and play...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish football players named finalists for Warrick Dunn Award
AK Burrell of Dutchtown High School and Calvin Delone of Ascension Catholic High School were among the finalists for the annual Warrick Dunn Award presented by Baton Rouge television station WAFB. The 16th annual award was presented Feb. 6 to Lutcher quarterback D'Wayne Winfield as the 2022 WAFB Sportsline Player...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team remains undefeated, possibly setting up 1-2 matchup
After LSU's win over Texas A&M, Kim Mulkey smiled as she declined to answer a question about her team’s next game. She said it was a bit too much to think about at the moment. The Aggies became the third team to threaten the No. 3 Tigers' unbeaten streak...
Getting to know: Ashley Williams
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 47 defensive edge nationally, No. 19 prospect in Louisiana. Scholarship offers: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Nebraska, Auburn, Charlotte, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Incarnate Word, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Michigan State, Missouri, Nicholls State, Norfolk State, Northwestern State, SMU, Southern Miss, Texas, Tulane, UTSA, Washington. Favorite...
Former Northside High School Player, Lafayette Christian Academy Coach Takes Over Football Program at Alma Mater
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's always good to see when someone's passion to help their own community gets rewarded. Jacarde Carter, a former standout linebacker at Northside High School, was recently promoted from Defensive Coordinator of the football program to Head Coach. After a very successful stint at Lafayette...
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
theadvocate.com
Belles Kick it Up a Notch with national win
The Zachary High School Bronco Belles won the UDA National Dance Team Championship Saturday in Orlando. The Bronco Belles competed in the Large Varsity Kick division. Universal Dance Association, founded in 1980 as Universal Dance Camps, was started as a need for educational training for what were then called “drill teams.” Later, UDA started calling the groups dance teams.
theadvocate.com
3 arrested in Seattle, 2 in Baton Rouge for Mead Road drug heist that caused deadly shootout
Three men from Washington state and two from Baton Rouge have been arrested for murder and other crimes related to a drug heist turned shootout that left one dead and two wounded at a Mead Road apartment complex. New details released by law enforcement on Tuesday paint a fuller picture...
Comments / 0