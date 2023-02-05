ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball moves up to No. 2 in coaches' poll; NCAA top 16 reveal set

Turns out Sunday’s LSU-South Carolina showdown Sunday will be a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup after all. A day after LSU remained No. 3 in The Associated Press media poll, the Tigers moved up to No. 2 on Tuesday in the USA Today coaches poll. LSU (23-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked ahead of Indiana (22-1), which vaulted from No. 4 to No. 2 in the AP poll.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball questions before undefeated showdown vs No. 2 LSU

COLUMBIA — After an 81-77 win at No. 4 UConn last week, South Carolina women's basketball has a quick turnaround for another key matchup against No. 2 LSU. The Gamecocks (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and the Tigers (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I basketball, and they will play Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN) at Colonial Life Arena for the No. 1 spot in the SEC. South Carolina holds the longest active winning streak in the country at 29 games, and they have won 38 straight at home.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Blue-chip 2024 wideout says LSU commitment isn't set in stone

LSU has one of the top wideouts in the 2024 cycle currently committed to its class, but that commitment appears to be more of a placeholder. Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wideout Joseph Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson he has not shut down his recruitment. “My recruitment is not closed....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Former Southern University athletic director Floyd Kerr dies at 76

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University is mourning the loss of one of the university’s former athletic directors, Floyd Kerr, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 4. Kerr served as director from 2000 to 2005 and played a key role in expanding Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium and athletics fundraising initiatives. He’s also credited with spearheading the first Jag-A-Thon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern Digest

SWAC Champions, Lady Jaguars Send Seniors off With Title

After a runner-up finish in the SWAC Tournament/Championship, The Jaguars baseball team looks to get back there, but win. We found Head Coach Chris Crenshaw and caught up with him to discuss the preparations his team is going through to prepare for the imminent 2023 season. “Show up and play...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Getting to know: Ashley Williams

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 47 defensive edge nationally, No. 19 prospect in Louisiana. Scholarship offers: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Nebraska, Auburn, Charlotte, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Incarnate Word, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Michigan State, Missouri, Nicholls State, Norfolk State, Northwestern State, SMU, Southern Miss, Texas, Tulane, UTSA, Washington. Favorite...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Belles Kick it Up a Notch with national win

The Zachary High School Bronco Belles won the UDA National Dance Team Championship Saturday in Orlando. The Bronco Belles competed in the Large Varsity Kick division. Universal Dance Association, founded in 1980 as Universal Dance Camps, was started as a need for educational training for what were then called “drill teams.” Later, UDA started calling the groups dance teams.
ZACHARY, LA

