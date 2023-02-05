GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Maricopa County sheriff deputies were injured after police say a suspected impaired driver crashed into them early Monday morning. According to Glendale police Det. Laura Lechuga, officers were first called out by MCSO around 2:30 a.m. when a reported deputy-involved crash near 83rd Avenue and Oregon, just north of Camelback Road. At this time, police believe the deputy was attempting to make a left turn onto Oregon when a driver in a car rear-ended them. A woman was found in the other vehicle in the passenger seat, making officers initially think that the driver left on foot, but officers now say they believed that woman was the driver believed to have caused the crash. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO