AZFamily
Police investigate deadly shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in west Phoenix. Officers were called to a home on Berkeley Road, near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, around 5:30 a.m. Police found a man at the scene who had been shot to death.
AZFamily
Teen boy dead, girl recovering after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teen boy is dead, and a young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and found 15-year-old Isaac Perez Grado and 10-year-old Kaiya Houle shot. Police said that someone in a car opened fire on another car, injuring Grado who was inside. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. One of those rounds also hit Kaiya in the process, who was walking in the area with family. On Tuesday, Phoenix police said that Grado died from his injuries.
Man dead after motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road late Tuesday
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.
AZFamily
Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV late Tuesday night in west Phoenix. He’s been identified as Harry Snyder, 35. The crash happened just before midnight in the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say Snyder was southbound on 35th Avenue when he was hit by an SUV that was turning left into a business. Snyder was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
AZFamily
Family of man shot, killed by Phoenix police plans to sue for up to $50 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a man shot to death by Phoenix police last fall is asking for up to $50 million from the department and city. The family of Leontae Kirk, who was killed in November, filed a notice of claim on Tuesday, which is a precursor to a lawsuit. Police say on Nov. 2, Kirk threatened a man outside a Maryvale business near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road. He then left and walked to a nearby strip mall, where he argued with a motorcyclist. Officers say a police helicopter spotted Kirk with a gun and he began shooting at people in front of the store. On body-cam video, officers are heard saying, “we have an active shooter.” Police arrived, and three began shooting at Kirk, killing him.
AZFamily
Girl, 10, faces long road to recovery after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A young girl is recovering after being seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting last week in central Phoenix. But a family friend says 10-year-old Kaiya Houle has a long road ahead. Shortly before 5 p.m. last Friday, Phoenix police officers responded to the area of...
AZFamily
Man who scaled building in downtown Phoenix faces charges
Longtime ASU groundskeeper Brian Johnson has painted every Super Bowl field since 1996. Family of man killed by Phoenix police plans to sue department, city. Lawyers say as a result of Leontae Kirk’s death, they’re asking for $25 million for the estate and $25 million for Kirk’s heirs.
AZFamily
Video: Driver intentionally hits 2 people on sidewalk in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is now in jail after Phoenix police say he intentionally ran over a man and woman on Monday morning, claiming the devil told him to kill several people. Officers responded to the area of 47th Avenue and Bell Road around 7:30 a.m. after a report of a crash between a truck and pedestrians. Officers arrived to find a man and woman with serious injuries, who were soon rushed to an area hospital. Court paperwork says the woman is in serious condition with a brain bleed, and the man has broken legs and ribs.
AZFamily
Man drank Modelos before hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and driving before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and taking off in Phoenix over the weekend. On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., 32-year-old Larrison James was driving north on 19th Avenue near Thunderbird Road when he collided with a motorcyclist heading south. The victim hit James’ windshield and then fell on the road and died.
ABC 15 News
Child dead after being hit by truck near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road Tuesday morning. Around 8 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash involving a child pedestrian. The boy, identified by police as Jayveon Grant, was taken to a hospital where he died.
AZFamily
Police identify body found in Mesa lake as missing woman
AZFamily
Man arrested after fight breaks out near Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested outside the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix Monday night on several charges, including aggravated assault on police officers. Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a fight that broke out around 10 p.m., shortly after Super Bowl Opening Night festivities ended at the Footprint Center. When they arrived, police say they found a group of people assaulting a man. and used pepper spray to break up the crowd. During a disturbance that followed involving police, officers arrested 22-year-old Armonte Dupree Smith.
AZFamily
Police identify woman found shot to death at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman is dead after a shooting at Steele Indian School Park late Sunday night. She’s since been identified as 29-year-old Karissa Danyelle Hamilton. Officers initially responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. near Central Avenue and Indian School Road and arrived...
AZFamily
2 MCSO deputies injured in early morning Glendale crash; impairment suspected
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Maricopa County sheriff deputies were injured after police say a suspected impaired driver crashed into them early Monday morning. According to Glendale police Det. Laura Lechuga, officers were first called out by MCSO around 2:30 a.m. when a reported deputy-involved crash near 83rd Avenue and Oregon, just north of Camelback Road. At this time, police believe the deputy was attempting to make a left turn onto Oregon when a driver in a car rear-ended them. A woman was found in the other vehicle in the passenger seat, making officers initially think that the driver left on foot, but officers now say they believed that woman was the driver believed to have caused the crash. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Body pulled from Mesa lake identified
MESA, Ariz. - Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
fox10phoenix.com
Child dead after being hit by truck in north Phoenix: PD
The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries before passing away. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene after the crash.
KTAR.com
2nd suspect in Phoenix murder remains unidentified in 2014 case
This article originally appeared March 16, 2015. Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said officers responded to a welfare-check call at the home of Jesus Cortez near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road a week before Christmas, Dec. 17, 2014. “Our 38-year-old victim was dead when officers arrived,” he said. “They...
AZFamily
Mesa police searching for 4 kids reportedly taken by father during custody visit
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding four kids reportedly taken by their father who doesn’t have custody of them. On Sunday around 11 a.m., investigators say 8-year-old Dequan, 10-year-old Tatiana, 13-year-old Lashaun and 14-year-old Devon Washington were kidnapped by their father, Devon M. Washington, during a custody visit with the kids. He hasn’t taken the children back to the Department of Child Services, police said.
AZFamily
Court docs: Avondale man claimed self-defense after deadly stabbing at group home
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley man who lives in a group home is facing a murder charge after allegedly using a kitchen knife to stab his roommate to death, claiming it was an act of self-defense after being attacked. Court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family state that officers...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
