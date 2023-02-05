ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Dad, son, business partner found dead in pickup truck in Minnesota in suspected murder-suicide

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Three people -- a father, a son, and a business partner -- were reportedly found dead in a pickup truck in an apparent murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said that Dale Kenneth Dahmen, 55, died from a gunshot wound to the head and his son, Dominick Henneth Dahmen, 25, reportedly died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press . Both deaths have been ruled homicides.

Bloomington police Chief Booker Hodges said, according to the newspaper , that officers were called out to a parking lot of the France Place officer tower near France Avenue South and Interstate 494 on Wednesday just before 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three men dead in a pickup truck.

Hodges said that investigators determined that Dale and Dominick were father and son. He said that the third person was a business partner, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The business partner also suffered gunshot wounds but no further details were released including his identity, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities described the incident as an apparent murder-suicide, according to the AP . No further information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

