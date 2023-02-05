Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Related
WAFF
Decatur Police searching for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect. According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, the Marathon gas station at 2901 Highway 31 South was robbed on Feb. 4. The person suspected of robbing the gas station has not been...
WAFF
New warrants issued for Huntsville council member’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Councilman is facing additional theft charges after a recent arrest at a Huntsville Walmart. Four new arrest warrants have been issued for Devyn Keith, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson said the warrants are all for theft of...
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith arrested for more theft charges
The two-term District 1 council member is facing a total of four misdemeanor theft changes.
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
Have you seen them? Decatur Police ask for help identifying person connected to robbery
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected
WAFF
Aleisha Parker Murder trial day 2
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?" Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business. Updated: 12 hours ago. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that...
WAFF
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Court documents have unveiled new information regarding the events that took place in Sunday’s Morgan County shooting. A shooting Sunday night on Goodwin Road near Falkville killed one person and left two more injured. On Monday, The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office identified that suspect...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police drone finds suspect on top of roof following chase
OWENS CROSS ROAD, Ala. (WHNT) – A 21-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing property led police on a chase using a vehicle he had allegedly stolen, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD). On Jan. 3, Officer Wilson with the OCRPD received a call...
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 7, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 7, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 4• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW Feb. 6• fraudulent use of credit/debit card; person; miscellaneous charges• leaving scene of accident; person; 24th St. SW and Industrial Dr. SW; damage to 2004 Chevy Trailblazer; $1,000 Arrests Feb. 6Morales, Angela J.; 49• public intoxication Coots, Tyler S.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia• FTA- theft of lost property• FTA- no tag light• FTA- driving while suspended Sullivan, Joshua M.; 34• theft of property-4th degree (2 counts)• FTA- speeding• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)• FTA- driving while suspended• FTA- fail to register vehicle Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
WAAY-TV
Teen charged as adult in 2021 fatal shooting at Florence apartment complex
A 17-year-old charged with capital murder will now face that charge as an adult. Florence Police on Wednesday identified Quearus Ashton Coffey the juvenile arrested shortly after 19-year-old Miguel Antonio Adame was fatally shot. The shooting happened in August 2021 at Quail Run Apartments in Florence. Coffey was indicted by...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2nd victim in deadly Morgan County shooting
A second person found shot in Falkville on Sunday has died, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday. He's been identified as Marcus Ken Reed, 36, of Falkville by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when deputies responded...
WAFF
Man hit, killed by truck on I-65 in Limestone Co.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man getting out of his car after a previous crash was hit and killed on I-65 in Limestone County on Tuesday night. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, the man was walking across northbound lanes of the interstate shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 when he was struck by a semi-truck.
WAFF
Arguments complete in Huntsville woman’s murder trial
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In day two of Aleshia Parker’s murder trial, the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Parker is on trial for the shooting death of her infant son Dante Parker in 2018. Prosecutors say Parker was in a fight over a gun with her husband, when the gun went off and killed Dante.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victim identified, suspect arrested in Falkville murder
Deputies have arrested and charged a man with capital murder following a deadly shooting in Falkville Sunday night. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the 50 block of Goodwin Drive. 35-year-old...
WHNT-TV
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
WHNT-TV
1 Dead in Cherokee Shooting | Feb. 6, 2023, 6:00 a.m.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has identified the victim as 40-year-old Jason Harbin of Sheffield. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end. Proposed...
Man shot and killed by Huntsville police identified
A man Huntsville police shot and killed early Saturday while investigating a report of domestic violence on the south side of the city has been identified, according to TV reports. Christopher Robin Osborne, 49, was pronounced dead on the scene, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told news outlets. Efforts by...
WAAY-TV
A look at the investigative process after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama
Over the weekend, North Alabama saw two officer-involved shootings: one in Cherokee, and the other in Huntsville. Since both cases are under investigation, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Everette Johnson is president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police. He did not get into any specifics about...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck
Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
Lawrence County Sherriff’s Office suspends search for missing man
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it has suspended the search for a missing man after three-and-a-half days.
Comments / 0