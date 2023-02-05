Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Sweet Dessert Spots in Lancaster, PA [Valentine's Day Treats]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
The Top 3 Indian Restaurants in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Local grocery store in Butte County closesKristen WaltersButte County, CA
From Science to Outdoor Adventures: 4 Summer Camps For Kids [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading caps off an unbeaten league season, Brandywine Heights claims 2nd in Berks IV
READING, Pa. - Berks County basketball regular season coming to a close on Tuesday night. Reading and Brandywine Heights heading into the postseason with big wins. On the road at Muhlenberg, the Red Knights pulled away in the second half to knock off their rivals, 66-47. Aris Rodriguez would lead...
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus holds off Central Catholic to claim the EPC West Division
EMMAUS, Pa. - Regular season finale for two playoff teams in Emmaus, as the Green Hornets held off Allentown Central Catholic, 59-49. A big win for the Green Hornets at the postseason begins. With the win, the Green Hornets clinch the West Division in the EPC and enter the tournament...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson/NDGP boys and Bangor/Pen Argyl girls basketball, 02.07.23
Notre Dame hangs on, Pen Argyl cruises to regular season ending wins. The Colonial League regular season wrapped up on Tuesday night. The Notre Dame boys and Pen Argyl girls ending their regular seasons with rivalry wins before heading into the playoffs.
WFMZ-TV Online
District officials in Lehigh Valley speak out after Pa. school funding ruling
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - What to do about school funding in Pennsylvania?. A judge says the current formula is unconstitutional and must change. After a year-and-a-half long trial and a 9-year-long lawsuit, the landmark decision came down on Tuesday. School districts are certainly looking at this wondering how they will be...
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
WFMZ-TV Online
Youth center in Phillipsburg expands
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A youth center in Warren County, New Jersey is expanding its footprint. The Joseph H. Firth Youth Center in Phillipsburg is buying an adjacent 5.66-acre lot at 150 Fleming Drive, according to a news release from the center. The center said it became interested in buying and...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday
EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months. The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients. "People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle fire in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Crews were called to fight a fire in Northampton County Tuesday night. Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Berwick Street in Easton a little before 8:30 p.m. In video taken by a neighbor, flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shenandoah Valley School District holds virtual learning day after threat
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district kept kids out of school after a potential threat to the district. The superintendent for the Shenandoah Valley School District says the district had a virtual learning day Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. He says there was a potential threat...
lebtown.com
Damian Vargas, owner of the ARE and Be Cafe [We Are Lebanon, Pa]
We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Damian Vargas is the owner of the ARE and Be CAFE in Downtown Lebanon. He’s been working hard to get the word out about his cafe and the other privately owned restaurants in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
3 Bethlehem churches vote to consolidate, sell properties to Lehigh University
Three Bethlehem Lutheran churches have agreed to consolidate and sell their properties to Lehigh University. The vote Sunday, Feb. 5, follows years of planning by St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. The sale includes a large parking lot at St. John’s Church.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem planners to review 317 apartments on Allentown border, revised Martin Tower project
Bethlehem's Planning Commission will review Thursday a 317-unit apartment complex that crosses the city's border into Allentown and could bring in hundreds of new residents. The proposed Hanover Apartments would be in both cities, with four apartment buildings of four or five stories each. The development would go on vacant land at 2300 Hanover Ave.
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend
OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
Former teacher in Schuylkill County publishes children's book
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Thomas Guzick wrote 'Mary's Adventure with the Stars' after spending an evening with his grandkids, teaching them about constellations. He spent the past year writing and illustrating an introduction to stars and space to hopefully spark an interest in STEM at an early age. "I think...
pennrecord.com
Plaintiff who claimed Hershey chocolates were contaminated with metals drops her suit
PHILADELPHIA – A local woman who filed class action litigation against chocolate manufacturer and retailer Hershey and charged that its products contain heavy metal contaminants such as cadmium and lead, has dismissed her own case. Denethia Durgin of Philadelphia initially filed suit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common...
Bethlehem City Council denies Lehigh University a liquor license for new pub
Plans to open a pub on the Lehigh University campus were cut short Tuesday. Bethlehem City Council voted Tuesday to deny a request to transfer a state liquor license to Lehigh University. CUC Holdings, a subsidiary of Lehigh University, was requesting the liquor license for the university center at 29...
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report
A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
Cougars Suggested for Deer Problem
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It’s a perpetual problem in Bucks County, Pa. – scores of deer-car collisions resulting in injuries and sometimes death, and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The trying situation worsens every year, statistics show, leaving unsolved a big question: what to do about it?
Comments / 0