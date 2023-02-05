ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owosso, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WILX-TV

Neighbors rescue 2 from fatal Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Neighbors are being credited with helping rescue two people from a deadly house fire Monday morning in Lansing. The fire broke out at about 8 a.m. on Rulison Street, between Lenawee and Hillsdale streets. Officials confirmed one person died and two others were injured. The cause...
LANSING, MI
kisswtlz.com

Barn Destroyed in Frankenmuth Fire

The Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to a barn fire Saturday morning. Fire officials say a 20×50 outbuilding was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 9:45 A.M. An adjacent barn had some minor exterior damage, but was able to be saved. Contents inside the building were destroyed and limited to an older tractor and lawn and garden equipment.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WILX-TV

Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
MASON, MI
abc12.com

Elderly Shiawassee County man reported missing on trip to Howell

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to look for a 79-year-old man reported missing on a trip to Howell. The Shiawasee County Sheriff's Office says Jerry Dewolf left the Bancroft area Tuesday morning driving a gold or tan Chrysler Town & Country minivan. It has Michigan license plate number 8719L3.
HOWELL, MI
WILX-TV

City of Jackson sells 4 vacant lots for new home construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Soon four vacant lots will have homes on them again in the City of Jackson. At Tuesday’s Jackson City Council meeting, they unanimously approved the sale of four vacant City-owned parcels to Fresh Start Real Estate Services, LLC for the purpose of building four single-family homes.
JACKSON, MI
WNEM

Memorial held to honor life of Saginaw Co. man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – A memorial was held in downtown Saginaw on Monday evening to honor the life of Midonyis Cosby, whose body was recently pulled from the Saginaw River. “They should have done him better and kept him longer to observe him at the hospital but they didn’t and now I’m here crying on the news and that’s not fair,” said Cosby’s sister, Chaya Cosby.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

One dead, one injured after shooting in Moores Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead and a teen is injured after a shooting in Moores Park. At around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Moores Park at Osband and Lenore Avenues. An 18-year-old man was shot in his car and later died in the hospital.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Suspect recovering after police shooting in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released few details on a police shooting in Mount Pleasant over the weekend. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Belle Tire at the intersection of Pickard and Brown streets in Mount Pleasant. Police had been chasing a man who they believed...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues

Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Coast Guard rescues 14 people from ice floe

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Coast Guard reported that all 14 people who had been stuck on an ice floe in the vicinity of Fish Point on Thomas Road in Tuscola County have been saved and transported to EMS. About 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 6, the U.S. Coast...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

Community Policy