The Virginia women’s basketball team suffered a 60-51 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday at the Peterson Events Center. The Cavaliers (14-10, 3-10 ACC) trailed by seven at the half but tied the game on seven-straight points by grad student guard McKenna Dale in the third quarter. The Panthers responded with a 14-2 run to build up a double-digit lead. The Cavaliers cut the deficit to five with 3:23 remaining in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback. It was the sixth-straight loss for the Cavaliers and snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Panthers.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO