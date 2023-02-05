ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

jerryratcliffe.com

Panthers prevail, 60-51, handing Virginia sixth-straight loss

The Virginia women’s basketball team suffered a 60-51 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday at the Peterson Events Center. The Cavaliers (14-10, 3-10 ACC) trailed by seven at the half but tied the game on seven-straight points by grad student guard McKenna Dale in the third quarter. The Panthers responded with a 14-2 run to build up a double-digit lead. The Cavaliers cut the deficit to five with 3:23 remaining in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback. It was the sixth-straight loss for the Cavaliers and snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Panthers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

LB Jackson officially announces exit from UVA, doesn’t give destination

It’s still not clear where Nick Jackson is going to finish his football career, but we are now sure that it won’t be Virginia. The UVA star linebacker, who entered the transfer portal in December, announced on his Twitter account Sunday that he is leaving the Cavaliers’ football program. Reports out of Iowa said that Jackson was visiting the Hawkeyes’ program this past weekend.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Women’s Golf: UVA tied for fifth after opening day in Guadalajara

The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team opened play Sunday at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club tied for fifth place after the opening 27 holes in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Cavaliers were forced to play short-handed when sophomore Megan Propeck could not compete due to illness. That meant that all four competing players had to count their scores and Virginia did not have the luxury of discarding its high score for the round.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

