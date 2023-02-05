The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is almost here, and the Milwaukee Bucks are yet to make a move. In their pursuit of more talent this season, the Bucks have consistently been linked to two names: Jae Crowder and Eric Gordon. Milwaukee’s interest in Crowder surfaced shortly after he requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns, while their interest in Gordon is newer. In their ongoing pursuit of a capable wing, the Bucks seemingly have these two circled on their big board. Getting both is nearly impossible, so which of the two should they prefer? Let us get into it and decide.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO