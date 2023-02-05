ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

chatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
MILWAUKEE, WI
decrypt.co

Giannis Antetokounmpo NFT Sells for Record-Breaking $187K on Sorare NBA

It can’t match the gargantuan sale price of the Bucks star’s top physical card sale, but it smashes the previous Sorare NBA record. Sorare NBA, an officially licensed and NFT-driven fantasy basketball game, set a new milestone on Sunday when a 1/1 NFT of Giannis Antetokounmpo sold for $187,000 worth of ETH—by far the highest sale for the relatively young platform.
FanSided

Jae Crowder or Eric Gordon, which trade target should the Bucks prefer?

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is almost here, and the Milwaukee Bucks are yet to make a move. In their pursuit of more talent this season, the Bucks have consistently been linked to two names: Jae Crowder and Eric Gordon. Milwaukee’s interest in Crowder surfaced shortly after he requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns, while their interest in Gordon is newer. In their ongoing pursuit of a capable wing, the Bucks seemingly have these two circled on their big board. Getting both is nearly impossible, so which of the two should they prefer? Let us get into it and decide.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Houston Chronicle

Dylan Moore, Seattle finalize 3-year deal for nearly $8.9M

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners finalized a three-year contract worth $8,875,000. He gets a $250,000 signing bonus as part of the deal announced Wednesday and salaries of $2 million this year, $3.05 million in 2024 and $3,575,000 in 2025. Moore's 2025 salary would increases by...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

How to watch Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Green Bay: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Current Records: Green Bay 2-22; Wisconsin-Milwaukee 16-7 The Green Bay Phoenix have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. Green Bay is staying on the road on Monday to face off against Wisconsin-Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The Panthers will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
GREEN BAY, WI

