SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners finalized a three-year contract worth $8,875,000. He gets a $250,000 signing bonus as part of the deal announced Wednesday and salaries of $2 million this year, $3.05 million in 2024 and $3,575,000 in 2025. Moore's 2025 salary would increases by...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO