San Francisco, CA

Giants pitcher shares his 1-word response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Jul 15, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) goes to the dugout between innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants had a very interesting offseason to say the least.

The Giants were finalists to land Aaron Judge, who ended up returning to the New York Yankees on a 9-year, $360 million contract. Even though the Giants were serious suitors for Judge, it seemed like the reigning AL MVP always wanted to return to the Yankees.

On Saturday, the Giants held their annual fan fest event, and pitcher Logan Webb talked about the offseason. He was asked for his reaction to Judge turning down the Giants to remain with the Yankees. Webb was among the group who recruited Judge to San Francisco, and he said the recruiting group felt “butt-hurt” over the outfielder’s choice.

Yes, it’s no surprise that those who spent time and energy recruiting Judge got their feelings hurt when he turned them down.

As if being turned down by Judge weren’t enough, what was even weirder was what happened with Carlos Correa.

The Giants agreed to a highly-publicized 13-year, $350 million deal with Correa, but the deal fell through over concerns the Giants had with Correa’s physical. Correa then agreed to a deal with the Mets, but that deal fell through for the same reason. Correa ended up returning to the Minnesota Twins on a 6-year, $200 million deal.

In the end, the Giants added outfielders Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto, starter Sean Manaea and relievers Luke Jackson and Taylor Rogers. They may have been butt-hurt over not landing Judge, but they quietly put together a respectable offseason.

The post Giants pitcher shares his 1-word response to Aaron Judge choosing Yankees appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 5

Sting
3d ago

New York City is a better place to play baseball for judge and hill definitely make more money than San Francisco for sure 😂😁👍

Reply
3
 

