Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist
The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
Missing mother Nicola Bulley: Her final text before vanishing 'into thin air'
The mortgage adviser, 45, sent the text at 8.57am moments before logging onto a Teams call while she walked her dog along the River Wyre in Lancashire.
Police check every hotel in Colchester as hunt for wealthy missing mother and baby enters sixth day
A search for missing mother Constance Marten (pictured), 35, and her newborn child has entered its sixth day, with every hotel and B&B in the city of Colchester being checked.
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
Princess Diana’s Personal Bodyguard Confesses Prince Harry Doesn’t Strike Him as Happy, Says ‘Something Is Not Quite Right’
Princess Diana's personal bodyguard Ken Warfe confesses that Prince Harry doesn't strike him as happy nowadays, says 'something is not quite right.'
Heartbroken parents of missing mum fear someone has ‘got her’ as it’s revealed her dog was ‘agitated’ when found
MISSING Nicola Bulley's parents fear someone has "got her" as she was in "good spirits" when they spoke a day before she vanished. in St Michael's in Wyre, Lancashire, at around 9.15am on Friday. Mystery surrounds her disappearance after her mobile phone was found nearby still connected to a work...
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
Popculture
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
AOL Corp
6 Dead, Including 3 Children, After Their Throats Were Cut by Kite Strings During Festival in India
Ajit Solanki/AP/Shutterstock A man flies a kite during the 2022 Uttarayan festival. Six people, including three children, died after their throats were slit by kite strings during the annual Uttarayan festival in India, according to multiple reports. Authorities in Gujarat said 176 people were injured by cuts and falls during...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she disappeared revealed
Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley’s final text before she “vanished into thin air” has been revealed.The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog by the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on Friday 27 January. She was still logged into a Microsoft Teams call which had ended at 9.30am when her phone was recovered.Just half an hour earlier, the mother of two had texted a friend to book a playdate. She sent the message at 8.57am shortly before logging into the Teams call, locals at a village meeting were told.Ms Bulley had just dropped her two daughters, aged...
netflixjunkie.com
“Determined to make Kate’s life a nightmare” – Royal Sources Reveal How Queen Consort Camilla Bullied Kate Middleton
In the much-hyped Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused Prince William and Kate Middleton of being bullies. The couple revealed facing hardships because of the negative PR by the Prince and Princess of Wales. However, the new reports suggest that not the accused, but Middleton, has also been a victim of bullying.
Nicola Bulley: Private search company ‘confident’ they’ll find missing mother
A private search and recovery team is “confident” that they will find missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley if she has fallen into the River Wyre.Specialist Group International began trawling the water on Monday, 6 February, using state-of-the-art sonar technology to search the area it is feared the 45-year-old may have fallen into.The mortgage adviser has been missing since Friday, 27 January. She vanished whilst walking her dog along the riverside.“We’re going to work our hardest. We’ll probably be working under darkness tonight,” Peter Faulding, the search company’s chief executive, said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Aerials of River Wyre where Nicola Bulley is feared to have fallen inNicola Bulley: Private underwater search team begin trawling River WyreNicola Bulley's friend hopes crews can rule out river theory after search of Wyre
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Farmer Who Appeared in Documentary About Farming Killed By His Own Cow
In a tragic albeit ironic accident, a farmer who appeared in a documentary about farming was killed by his own cow. Now, the man’s death, who starred in a BBC documentary known as This Farming Life about the challenges of farming in Scotland, is being investigated by authorities. According...
Police find 'key witness' who may help them locate missing dog walker Nicola Bulley
Lancashire Police said the witness, who was walking a white fluffy dog in the area, was 'currently being spoken to'.
Woman left furious after neighbour painted their own side of the fence without telling her
A woman has apparently been left fuming after she discovered that her neighbour had painted their own side of the garden fence... The anonymous woman, who took to Mumsnet to air her grievances, said that this is a serial offence on the part of this particular neighbour. Not too surprisingly,...
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
