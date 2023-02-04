ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Former Duke star Paolo Banchero: Blue Devils' win over North Carolina 'gives me closure'

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
Former Duke Blue Devils Wendell Carter Jr. (left to right) Mark Williams and Paolo Banchero sit with students during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 4, 2023 in Durham, North Carolina. Rob Kinnan, Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Former Duke standout and the NBA's 2022 No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero told the USA TODAY Network that the Blue Devils' 63-57 win over North Carolina "gives me closure."

Banchero was one of 19 former players in attendance during Saturday's game and joined the Cameron Crazies in the first half. He wore a shirt plastered with Jeremy Roach's face and was one of the first to congratulate Roach, who scored the final four points in the win, in the Duke locker room.

"Watching the game is way more stressful than playing in the game," Banchero said. "But it was huge. I wanted to see Jeremy, after what happened last year, close them (UNC) out."

Banchero, now with the Orlando Magic, was a member of last year's team that lost to UNC in Mike Kryzyeski's final home game and the national semifinal. First-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer led Duke to his first victory in the storied rivalry.

"One hundred percent it gives me closure (from what happened last year)," Banchero said. "Just to see that team go down to us at home ... it was good to see them get a dub in Cameron."

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Former Duke star Paolo Banchero: Blue Devils' win over North Carolina 'gives me closure'

