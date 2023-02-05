ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

‘This Was a Senseless Killing': Community Remembers Young Man Who Died After Uber Driver Shot Him in Hollywood

By Niko Clemmons
NBC Miami
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 28

johnny
3d ago

Stop reading after “McGlashan attacked the driver who then shot him.” Let the law enforcement investigation come to a conclusion of what really happened.

Reply(5)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Video shows horrific moment California doctor struck by car before maniac driver stabbed him to death

Horrifying surveillance footage captured the moment a California doctor on a bike was struck by a car at a busy Dana Point intersection– just moments before the driver allegedly exited his vehicle and stabbed the victim to death. Ring camera footage from a nearby home shows Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, flying over the hood of a white Lexus on the Crown Valley Parkway intersection on the Pacific Coast Highway around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Officials previously confirmed the suspect, Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, then got out of his car brandishing a knife, and inflicted more injuries upon Mammone. Mammone was later pronounced...
DANA POINT, CA
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel, dad who allegedly tried to kill family, seen for first time since horrific Tesla crash

The eyes of Dharmesh Patel, the man who allegedly tried to kill his family by driving a Tesla off a 250-foot cliff, appear bloodshot in his just-released mugshot. The first glimpse of Patel since the horrific Jan. 2 crash shows the California doctor’s left eye almost completely filled with blood, which matches his ill-fitting prison garb. The father of two also sports a scruffy beard as he stares, stone-faced, at the camera. The 41-year-old was charged with three counts of attempted murder Monday for intentionally driving his wife and two children off a notoriously dangerous section of the Pacific Coast...
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz dies three days after being shot in robbery gone wrong

The off-duty NYPD cop and married father of two who was shot and critically wounded during a botched robbery attempt in Brooklyn over the weekend was declared dead on Tuesday, law enforcement sources said. Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, a five-year veteran of the NYPD, had been on life support at Brookdale Hospital since the cowardly attack in East New York on Saturday evening. He was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m., sources said. Flags were later seen flying at half-mast at his 66th Precinct stationhouse in Borough Park. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and both rank-and-file and brass from the department were at the hospital...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Gaby Assouline dies after being ‘thrown’ from Southwest Airlines walkway

A disabled Florida woman who claimed to have been paralyzed after falling down a plane walkway because Southwest Airlines staffers refused to help her has died. Gaby Assouline, 25, who suffered from a genetic muscle disease, was using a wheelchair while traveling to Denver from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in February 2022 when she and her mother asked an airline employee for help, according to an ongoing lawsuit. Assouline and her family assert that her request was refused and that she was forced to make her way down the jet bridge on her own. She was soon “thrown” from the wheelchair...
FLORIDA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Herald

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested

After 12 years on the run, the FBI caught a father who was wanted for the murders of his two teenage daughters in 2008. A statement from the FBI says that 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said was taken into custody without any trouble on Wednesday in Justin, Texas. Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, both went to Lewisville High School. They both died, and he was wanted for killing them.
JUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a ten-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation after a girl was injured in an assault near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection, police said, a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being sought...
The Independent

Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’

A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
The Independent

Mother of Tyre Nichols on police officers charged with his murder: ‘I hate that five Black men did this’

Tyre Nichols’s stepfather has said the officers charged with murdering his son are “monsters” who beat him like a “piñata”.Rodney Wells added that the five policemen had “disgraced their families” but he and his wife would pray for them as well as their son.Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died after police from the Memphis, Tennessee, Police department (MPD) punched, kicked and pepper sprayed him following a traffic stop on 7 January. He was unarmed.Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith have all been sacked and charged with murder.Speaking to  MSNBC on Saturday,...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy