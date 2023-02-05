Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
First-round prospect makes a vow and it involves the Cowboys
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prospect that should be firmly on the draft radar for the Dallas Cowboys. There shouldn’t be much debate about that. Not after he turned into one of the best receivers in the nation while playing for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba’s career was highlighted by a sophomore season in which he posted 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt is an Absolute Smoke Show
The Kansas City Chiefs are the gold standard of the NFL. They have appeared in 5 straight AFC Championship games and 3 of the last 5 Super Bowls. Andy Reid is one of the most reliable coaches in the league. Eric Bieniemy continues to get passed up for head coaching jobs, but he continues to put a top-5 offense on the field year in and year out. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Dee Ford, and the list goes on and one. They are one of the best run organizations in the entire NFL. And looking and who will eventually take over as team owner, they will have the hottest owner in NFL history. Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. And get to know her name.
Dolphins: Five Free Agent Targets
The Miami Dolphins have already started their offseason with the big signing of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is one of the most respected minds in the league, and that's before the NFL Draft and free agency commence.
Weird New Greivance Leveled at Kirk Cousins
The NFL tweaked the Pro Bowl this year, promoting safety and lightheartedness, so the game was effectively a flag football exhibition. Predictably — and by a Green Bay Packers-themed voice, no less — Cousins was chided for the flag football outing. Greg Williams from Game On Wisconsin tweeted during the event, “Kirk Cousins not completing a pass within the one-yard line of a flag football game is what you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings QB.“
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
Report: Colts' trade with Bills nets extra fifth-round pick
The midseason trade between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills involved a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and it appears those conditions were met. While the exact conditions of the trade remain a mystery, it’s been reported that the sixth-round pick involved in the deal from the Bills has turned into a fifth-round pick, giving the Colts an extra selection in that round.
Look: Fans Freaking Out About 'Leaked Super Bowl Score'
Ex-NFL running back Arian Foster set the football world on fire during a recent appearance on Barstool's "Macrodosing" podcast when he talkin about the league being scripted. Now fans are freaking out even more that Super Bowl LVII's script allegedly "leaked" giving the Eagles a 37-34 win over the ...
Derek Carr set for visit with interesting NFC team
The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by Feb. 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback more than $40 million guaranteed. Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That organization would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.
Tom Brady Says He Will Kick Off TV Career In 2024
The Tom Brady TV watch continues. The legendary quarterback told Colin Cowherd Monday he plans to start his career as Fox Sports No. 1 analyst in Fall 2024. The seven-time Super Bowl winner said he wants to be “great” at his next job in the Fox NFL broadcast booth.
‘Waiting For Brady’ Now Playing At Fox Sports During Super Bowl Week
PHOENIX – “Waiting for Brady.”. That’s not as catchy a title as the new comedy “80 for Brady.” But it accurately describes the mood here among Fox Sports executives and staffers. According to Fox, Tom Brady won’t appear on the network’s Sunday coverage of Super...
NFL, World Cup Bolster Fox’s Revenue
Fox’s investments in sports are paying off. The company reported a 4% year-over-year increase in second-quarter revenue to $4.61 billion and a 4% increase in advertising revenue to $2.5 billion. The latter is attributed to the FIFA Men’s World Cup, Fox Sports’ NFL programming, political advertising revenue, and growth...
LeBron James’ Scoring Chase Could Set Lakers Ticket Record
LeBron James is just 36 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record of 38,387 — and the price of a ticket to see him do it continues to rise. The big question for those hoping to witness history: Which game will it happen?. As of...
ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
Latest ESPN 2023 Mock Draft Is a Bit Strange for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, capping a defensive coordinator search that lasted over two weeks. Flores will hope to flip the Vikings underperforming defense in one offseason, as the group ranked near the bottom of the NFL in various meaningful metrics. To do...
Cooks Cryptic Tweet, Finding DeMeco's Staff & Levis On Texans Mock Drafts
Cooks Cryptic Message, Finding DeMeco's Staff & Will Levis Appearing On Mock Drafts For The Texans.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Big Retirement
One of the best receivers of the past decade is calling it a career. And what a career it was... Taking to social media on Monday, former Bengals-Cardinals star wideout A.J. Green announced that he's moving on to the next chapter of his life. I've never been a man of many words so I'll keep this ...
