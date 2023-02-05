Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Compton car-to-car shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured
COMPTON, Calif. - One person is dead and another person was injured following a car-to-car shooting in Compton Wednesday morning. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the two people who were shot allegedly stole a Mustang from a tow yard in the area near 2100 E. Del Amo Boulevard in Compton. That's when the tow truck driver followed the car and fired shots at the Mustang, hitting the two people inside.
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one injured
SYLMAR, Calif. – A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police. Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
2urbangirls.com
Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A bicyclist in his 40s who police said they saw with a firearm as they attempted to detain him was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers Tuesday in Van Nuys. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. near Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue. The suspect...
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves two wounded
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in the south Los Angeles area Wednesday left two people wounded. The shooting was reported at about 5:35 a.m at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police and reports from the scene, one person died and...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one injured in Pico Rivera
PICO RIVERA, Calif (2UrbanGirls) – A person was shot early Wednesday morning in Pico Rivera, according to authorities. Sheriff deputies and fire department personnel responded to a call for a gunshot victim at about 1:45 a.m. They arrived at the 9500 block of Beverly Blvd. near Ibsen Street and...
Authorities identify 90-year-old driver killed in crash in Long Beach
Authorities identified a 90-year-old woman who was fatally injured when the car she was driving crashed in a Long Beach parking lot, damaging four other vehicles and injuring two pedestrians.
Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID elderly motorist killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a 90-year-old woman who was fatally injured when the car she was driving crashed in a Long Beach parking lot, damaging four other vehicles and injuring two pedestrians. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to Spring Street and Palo Verde...
Child rescued after carjacking, kidnapping in Los Angeles (video)
A baby has been reunited with their family after getting kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers […]
2urbangirls.com
Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA
LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven
A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in front of DTLA homeless encampment
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers were dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street
On Jan 29, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., officers responded to the area of Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles that had been involved in a collision. The Long Beach Fire...
foxla.com
Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of shooting suspect in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit is underway in South Los Angeles. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit of a shooting suspect began in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The suspect then got into a second vehicle in Windsor Hills. By 12:13 p.m., the pursuit...
KTLA.com
Police asking for public’s help identifying driver in fatal Van Nuys hit-and-run
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver that left a man dead in Van Nuys Friday. The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, LAPD said in a news release. A...
Santa Monica Mirror
Arrests Made in Daylight Armed Robbery of Rolex in Downtown Santa Monica
Leroy McCrary and Donta Baker arrested in connection to September robbery. Two men have been arrested for the broad daylight armed robbery of a man’s Rolex in downtown Santa Monica last fall. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on September 25, 2022, around 4:35 p.m. officers responded...
foxla.com
Baby girl last seen in La Puente reported missing
LA PUENTE, Calif. - A two-month-old baby girl was reported missing after she was last seen in La Puente, officials said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a special bulletin Tuesday for Sayvee Torres. Investigators said they believe the baby girl is with her parents and was last...
2urbangirls.com
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead on LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – One person was killed Monday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Hollywood (101) Freeway in Studio City. The crash occurred at 2:18 a.m. on the northbound Hollywood Freeway south of Lankershim Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The crash victim was pronounced...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
