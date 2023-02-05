Read full article on original website
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
In California you will find the best pizzeria in the USAUSA DiarioPasadena, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The original actress of Wednesday Addams died: Lisa Loring was the one to play this characterYir SotoBurbank, CA
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Palmdale crash ID’d
PALMDALE (CNS) – Authorities have identified the motorcycle rider who died in a crash in Palmdale Saturday afternoon. He was 69-year-old Gordon Moore of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal collision happened around 4:08 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on Bouquet Canyon Road north...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on Orange County freeway
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in the Westminster area. The person was injured at about 5:15 a.m. on the westbound freeway at Beach Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2urbangirls.com
Hit-and-run crash leaves man, dogs trapped in vehicle
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (2UrbanGIrls) – A man and dog were trapped in their vehicle after being involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision, according to authorities. Ventura County Sherrif deputies and fire department personnel arrived at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Blvd. and Moorpark where a man was trapped inside a Toyota SUV. His three dogs were also rescued.
2urbangirls.com
High speed collision leaves one dead, two injured in LA area
LAKE BALBOA, Calif. – One person was killed and two were in critical condition Wednesday in a high-speed two-vehicle collision Wednesday in Lake Balboa. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 3:46 a.m. to 6400 N. Balboa Blvd. between Louise and Hayvenhurst avenues regarding a traffic collision where they found two people trapped inside the vehicles, said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.
vvng.com
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed on the Interstate 15 Freeway while changing a tire Monday night. The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m., February 6, 2023, on the northbound 15 freeway just north of the Palmdale Road E. offramp in the City of Victorville. The crash...
2urbangirls.com
Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A bicyclist in his 40s who police said they saw with a firearm as they attempted to detain him was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers Tuesday in Van Nuys. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. near Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue. The suspect...
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one injured
SYLMAR, Calif. – A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police. Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one injured in Pico Rivera
PICO RIVERA, Calif (2UrbanGirls) – A person was shot early Wednesday morning in Pico Rivera, according to authorities. Sheriff deputies and fire department personnel responded to a call for a gunshot victim at about 1:45 a.m. They arrived at the 9500 block of Beverly Blvd. near Ibsen Street and...
Silver Alert issued for Riverside County woman
The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen Monday evening in Riverside County. Florence Alipio, 78, was last seen in a dark red SUV about 6:30 p.m., the Riverside Police Department said in a news release. The driver and other occupants of the SUV are unknown. Alipio is 4 […]
Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves two wounded
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in the south Los Angeles area Wednesday left two people wounded. The shooting was reported at about 5:35 a.m at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to police and reports from the scene, one person died and...
2urbangirls.com
2 dead after wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Westminster Monday. Police were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police a minivan was speeding northbound in the southbound lanes of Beach Boulevard when it slammed into three other vehicles, police said.
Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting
Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City. California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs...
2urbangirls.com
Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA
LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID elderly motorist killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a 90-year-old woman who was fatally injured when the car she was driving crashed in a Long Beach parking lot, damaging four other vehicles and injuring two pedestrians. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to Spring Street and Palo Verde...
Critical missing: Woman last seen in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person considered at risk.Addie Mae Larson was last seen on Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane in Santa Clarita.Larson is described as 32 years old, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and a gray sports bra.Larson may be in the area of Moonlight State Beach at the 400 block of B Street in Encinitas, according to the sheriff's department.Larson is diagnosed with depression, according to family, the department said.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org
Child rescued after carjacking, kidnapping in Los Angeles (video)
A baby has been reunited with their family after getting kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers […]
2urbangirls.com
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead on LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – One person was killed Monday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Hollywood (101) Freeway in Studio City. The crash occurred at 2:18 a.m. on the northbound Hollywood Freeway south of Lankershim Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The crash victim was pronounced...
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
Comments / 2