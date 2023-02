TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– Florida A&M tennis hosted North Florida for their second true home match and fell 4-0. The Rattlers fell down to the Ospreys early in the game, losing the doubles point as Sierra Sandy and Rebekkah Gaines lost their match 6-1, and Sara Rakim and Claudia Sumaia also lost 6-1.

