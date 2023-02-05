Read full article on original website
St. Vincent de Paul student wins Harrison Co. Regional Spelling Bee
Michael D'Angelo and Chef JD Haynes from 200 North Beach are here to make some buttery shrimp scampi. The Southern Rock band .38 Special will be at Beau Rivage this Friday. We caught up with Don Barnes ahead of their Biloxi show. Happening Feb. 12th: Krewe of Barkloxi's 7th Annual...
Moss Point football names John Feaster as next head coach
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A year after Stone’s deepest playoff run since 1991, head coach John Feaster is parting ways with the team after officially hiring on with Moss Point on Monday. With Stone, Feaster led the team to a 39-34 overall record (24-14 in district) and 7...
LIVE: Barricades no longer lining downtown Ocean Springs
It’s going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s through Wednesday morning. We’re also going to see more fog through the morning, and it could be dense in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for all of South Mississippi into Wednesday morning. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday. It will stay breezy and humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. More showers and storms are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms, and there is chance that a few storms could be strong.
Biloxi Shuckers has a new owner
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers announced Tuesday that Biloxi Baseball LLC, operated by managing partner Ken Young, has sold the franchise to Shuckers Baseball, LLC, a Mississippi entity owned and operated by John Tracy. Hunter Reed, Biloxi Shuckers General Manager, says John Tracy brings extensive experience running successful...
Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new mural is going up in Pascagoula. Artist James Mayo is free-handing it all on his own. The mural consists of a large eagle with more features to come on the back side of Resurrection Catholic School. Mayo has been painting here on the Coast...
Increased security implemented at Gulfport City Hall after protest enters building
It is warm and muggy today. We are seeing some peeks of sunshine. It is still a bit foggy/hazy along the coastal areas. At lunchtime we are starting to see showers popping up in South Mississippi. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s today. As we head into the evening, we expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Most of South Mississippi is under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk today. Our main threats: damaging wind gusts in thunderstorms and heavy rain which could lead to flooding. Tonight, we will see widespread downpours with scattered thunderstorms starting around midnight. Most of us will see rain, see lightning and hear thunder. Stay weather aware and have your notifications turned ‘ON’.
Memorial Hospital in Gulfport continues feeling impact of Covid-19
Those 15 million visitors a year pump an estimated $2 Billion into our local economy. City leaders reach a compromise that could keep people safe during Mardi Gras parades. And it also keeps business owners happy. Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The mural...
Secretary of State ends statewide tour in Jackson County
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
“Black Like It Never Left” art exhibit at MGCCC’s Harrison Co. Campus
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Throughout February, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Harrison County Campus Fine Art Gallery is featuring the works of MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon in an exhibit titled “Black Like it Never Left.” His solo exhibit is a capsule collection of paintings that showcase the return of old trends, hairstyles, and cultural references from the African American community that are incorporated into our modern culture.
Storm Threat Bumped Up to Level 3, Tornado Watch until 11
Much of central Mississippi is now under a Level-3 “enhanced” risk of severe weather including possible tornadoes later today and tonight. This includes Attala and Leake counties and Neshoba County as far east as Philadelphia. A Level-2 “slight” risk remains in place surrounding the enhanced risk area. A tornado watch is now in effect until 11 pm.
New business developments in Ocean Springs bring strong start to 2023
Cheeky Monkey Cake Company Owner Jennifer Noble shows off some of their king cakes and other Carnival treats. Meet the Author: Lise Pearlman with "American Justice On Trial: People v. Newton" Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The 100 Men Hall will screen "American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton" on...
Christopher Columbus' famous ship 'The Pinta' arrives in Biloxi
Municipalities push back against retirement increase request. Triton Systems shows how the machines have evolved over the years. Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police...
Holy Trinity students honor fallen Bay St. Louis officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Students at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bay St. Louis took some time Monday to honor fallen police officers, Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The kids wore their thin blue line t-shirts to show support to the department. The school also donated...
Selling South Mississippi’s tourism perks in 2023
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -On the Coast, Tuesday brought a strong breeze and mild temperatures, just right for some of the nearly 15 million tourists that come through here annually. “Great weather and beautiful beaches.”. Judy Young and her team at Coastal Mississippi are pushing those narratives and the rest the...
Long Beach ATM manufacturer Triton Systems, LLC reflects on 44 years of business
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - In Long Beach, ATM manufacturer Triton Systems, LLC is celebrating 44 years of service, providing ATMs around the world. The company draws tourists and buyers who want to see not only new ATM technology, but also how ATMs have changed our lives for decades. “It’s...
Elmer waiting for his forever home at Hancock County Animal Shelter
Today is going to be another beautiful, rain-free day! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be cool with an increase of cloud cover. Temperatures will fall into the 40s. By sunrise, we could see a few scattered showers, so don’t forget your umbrella tomorrow. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers, and temperatures will stay warm near 70s for highs. The wettest weather of the week will arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday morning.
Amtrak to conduct test runs for Gulf Coast rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak continues taking steps to bring passenger rail service back to the Gulf Coast. Four passenger platforms for the Mississippi stops are now completed. And this week Amtrak will begin making test runs from New Orleans to Mobile. During the trips, the Amtrak crews will be...
