Essex, St. Johnsbury, Rice, Hartford reign at indoor track and field championships

Essex marched to a repeat, St. Johnsbury and Rice returned to the top and Hartford ended a title drought at Saturday's Vermont high school indoor track and field state championships held at University of Vermont.

The Essex girls rolled to the second of back-to-back crowns and the St. Johnsbury boys captured their first title since 2018 in the Division I competition. On the D-II side, the Rice girls won for the first time in four years, and their seventh overall since 2014, and the Hartford boys seized the program's breakthrough indoor crown, and their first track and field team title since spring 1997.

The Hornets claimed first-place medals in half of the meet's 16 contested events. Kayla Guerino won the 55-meter dash and long jump and placed fourth in the 300, Generieve Brzoza took first in the 55 hurdles, second in high jump and long jump, Scarlet Stimson raced to first in the 1,500 and runner-up in the 1,000 and Sarah Hall topped the 300 field and took second in the 55.

Essex's Tess Adams swept the throwing events (shot put and weight) and Brzoza, Guerino and Hall were part of the Hornets' winning 4-by-200-meter relay squad.

For SJA boys, Andrew Thornton-Sherman tracked down first in the 55 hurdles, raced to second in the 600 and was a member of the first-place 4x400 relay team. Andrew Bugbee bested the field in long jump, placed third in the 300 and was a member of SJA's winning 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

The Hilltoppers also got a big point day from Jaden Beardsley, who placed in four individual events, highlighted by a state title in the 55.

Gabe Guillette's 300 win and Ayodele Lowe's long jump victory helped Hartford claim its first championship. And on Rice's squad, Elizabeth Cunningham led the way with a first in the 1,000 and second-place nods in the 1,500 and 600.

Other meet standouts include:

►North Country's Sabine Brueck swept D-I high jump and triple jump events, ran a leg on the Falcons' winning 4x400 and placed third in long jump.

►Essex's Kelton Poirier raced to D-I victories in the 300 and 600.

►Madison Beaudion of U-32 captured the 600 and was on the Raiders' victorious 4x400 and 4x800 relay squad in D-II.

►Newly minted Gatorade cross-country runners of the year, MMU's Tess Drury and CVU's Matthew Servin, claimed individual wins in D-I. Drury won the 3,000 and Servin broke the 4-minute barrier in the 1,500 (3:59.31).

STATE MEET RESULTS

At University of Vermont (Saturday)

D-I GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Essex 136; 2. Burlington 60; 3. South Burlington 51; 4. St. Johnsbury 48; 5. North Country 41; 6. Mount Anthony 23; 7. Mount Mansfield 11.

55-meter dash: 1. Kayla Guerino, Essex 7.48; 2. Sarah Hall, Essex; 3. Ashley Clark, Essex; 4. Amelie Scharf, CVU; 5. Sara Sinkewicz, Essex; 6. Karli Holland, BFA.

300: 1. Sarah Hall, Essex 43.07; 2. Amelie Scharf, CVU; 3. Ella Palisano, MAU; 4. Kayla Guerino, Essex; 5. Grace McNally, CVU; 6. Brooke White, SJ.

600: 1. Brooke White, SJ 1:43.01; 2. Grace McNally, CVU; 3. Grace McHenry, BHS; 4. Willa Kantrowitz, SJ; 5. Yorda Gebreselasie, BHS; 6. Lily O'Brien, SB.

1,000: 1. Alice Kredell, CVU 3:06.81; 2. Scarlet Stimson, Essex; 3. Amelia Dion, BHS; 4. Aya Goldstein, BHS; 5. Lauren Kate Garceau, BFA; 6. Wisteria Franklin, SJ.

1,500: 1. Scarlet Stimson, Essex 4:51.69; 2. Alice Kredell, CVU; 3. Aya Goldstein, BHS; 4. Chelsea Larson, Essex; 5. Jordyn O'Brien, BHS; 6. Alyse Bibeau, Essex.

3,000: 1. Tess Drury, MMU 10:49.21; 2. Amelia Dion, BHS; 3. Taylore Dall, Essex; 4. Kathryn Nourse, Essex; 5. Wisteria Franklin, SJ; 6. Jasmine Engle, SJ.

55 hurdles: 1. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex 9.36; 2. Regina O'Leary, SB; 3. Lauryn Johnson, BFA; 4. Jillian Perry, Rut; 5. Willow Kantrowitz, SJ; 6. Morgan Shaffer, NC.

4x200: 1. Essex (Brzoza, Guerino, Hall, Clark) 1:50.65; 2. South Burlington; 3. Mount Anthony; 4. BFA; 5. North Country; 6. CVU.

4x400: 1. North Country (Fortin, Kellaway, Brueck, Bowers) 4:32.88; 2. Essex; 3. South Burlington; 4. CVU; 5. St. Johnsbury; 6. Mount Anthony.

4x800: 1. Burlington (Goldstein, McHenry, O'Brien, Dion) 10:44.07; 2. Essex; 3. South Burlington; 4. North Country; 5. St. Johnsbury.

High jump: 1. Sabine Brueck, NC 5-3; 2. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex; 3. Ella Palisano, MAU; 4. Samantha Chittenden, SB; 5. Morgan Shaffer, NC; 6. Gracie Solomon, Essex.

Long jump: 1. Kayla Guerino, Essex 17-0; 2. Genevieve Brzoza, Essex; 3. Sabine Brueck, NC; 4. Regina O'Leary, SB; 5. Amelia Novak, CVU; 6. Josi Fortin, NC.

Triple jump: 1. Sabine Brueck, NC 36-1.75; 2. Brooke White, SJ; 3. Regina O'Eary, SB; 4. Josi Fortin, NC; 5. Peyton Qualter, SJ; 6. Izzy Laramee, SB.

Shot put: 1. Tess Adams, Essex 31-9.5; 2. Grace Lawrence, SB; 3. Nadia Sylaa, BHS; 4. Savannah Werner, SB; 5. Vivian Halladay, BHS; 6. Alexa Sprague, MAU.

Weight throw: 1. Tess Adams, Essex 33-10; 2. Brooke White, SJ; 3. Mia LaCasse, Essex; 4. Fernanda Bustamante, SJ; 5. Josi Fortin, NC; 6. Naiara Aragon, NC.

D-II GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Rice 90; 2. Thetford 56; 3. Fair Haven 46; 4. Lake Region 36; T5. White River Valley, Burr and Burton 26; 7. Green Mountain 17.5; T8. Missisquoi, Milton 14; 10. Mill River 10; T11. Hartford, Mount Abraham 8; 13. Vergennes 6; 14. Peoples 2.5; 15. Bellows Falls 2; T16. Springfield, Oxbow, Richford 1

55-meter dash: 1. Oliva Thomas, Milt 7.70; 2. Barrett, Freeman, Lam; 3. Rebecca Dupere, North; 4. Hadley Gleim, BF; 5. Grace Diedrich, Arl; 6. Isabella Hanover, LR.

300: 1. Amara Calhum-Flowers, WRV 45.66; 2. Amelia Maier, BBA; 3. Ella Byers, Rice; 4. Leah Morell, MSJ; 5. Indie Haney, LR; 6. Isla Underwood, MTA.

600: 1. Madison Beaudion, U-32 1:45.32; 2. Elizabeth Cunningham, Rice; 3. Amelia Maier, BBA; 4. Leah Majorell, MSJ; 5. Evey Slavik, Rice; 6. Jing Williams, Verg.

1,000: 1. Elizabeth Cunningham, Rice 3:17.15; 2. Evey Slavik, Rice; 3. Addy Budliger, U-32; 4. Torrance Behrendet, MR; 5. Abby Egner, Thet; 6. Olivia Graham, MR.

1,500: 1. Ginger Long, U-32 5:11.23; 2. Elizabeth Cunningham, Rice; 3. Evey Slavik, Rice; 4. Amy Felice, U-32; 5. Ava Hayden, Thet; 6. Ava Shull, FH.

3,000: 1. Siobhan O'Keefe, BBA 11:23.50; 2. Ava Hayden, Thet; 3. Addy Budliger, U-32; 4. Lana Spear, MVU; 5. Julia Petralia, Rice; 6. Adele Bounds, Rice.

55 hurdles: 1. Rebecca Dupere, North 10.17; 2. Jean Ruby Hall, MTA; 3. Isabella Tomasi, Milt; 4. Eleanor Prestridge, WRV; 5. Pauline Mendau, WRV; 6. Hannah Badertscher, LR.

4x200: 1. Northfield (Dupere, Sargent, Wilson, Sweich) 2:06.57; 2. Rice; 3. Fair Haven; 4. Mount Abraham; 5. Milton; 6. Lake Region.

4x400: 1. U-32 (Beaudion, Long, Young, Little) 4:37.24; 2. Rice; 3. Northfield; 4. Fair Haven; 5. Thetford; 6. Hartford.

4x800: 1. U-32 (Beaudion, Long, Miller-Arsenault, Felice) 10:16.13; 2. Thetford; 3. Lake Region; 4. Rice.

High jump: 1. Jada Rich, Thet 4-7; 2. Berkley Hutchins, GM; 3. Amara Calhum-Flowers, WRV; 4. Hannah Badertscher, LR; T5. Marketa Pittinaro, PA; Sophia Cherubini, GM.

Long jump: 1. Olivia Thomas, Milt 14-8.75; 2. Isabella Hanover, LR; 3. Jada Rich, Thet; 4. Nevaeh McCaffrey, LR; 5. Hadley Gleim, BF; 6. Sage Norsworthy, PA.

Triple jump: 1. Hadley Gleim, BF 29-8.75; 2. Sage Norsworthy, PA; 3. Genevieve Calhoun, PA; 4. Safari Pike, Rice; 5. Abby Egner, Thet.

Shot put: 1. Cara Richardson, U-32 35-5.25; 2. Eleanor Prestridge, WRV; 3. Berkley Hutchins, GM; 4. Alexandra Bourdeau, MVU; 5. Jada Rich, Thet; 6. Elizabeth Munger, FH.

Weight throw: 1. Elizabeth Munger, FH 32-8.5; 2. Rowan Kuehn, FH; 3. Amelia Munger, FH; 4. Sylvie Brownlow, LR; 5. Rowan Dumont, Hart; 6. Brooklyn Hinton, LR.

D-I BOYS

Team scores: 1. St. Johnsbury 147; 2. Essex 122.5; 3. South Burlington 74.5; 4. Burlington 56; 5. Mount Mansfield 29; 6. North Country 22; 7. Mount Anthony 6.

55-meter dash: 1. Jaden Beardsley, SJ 6.83; 2. Jacob Brisbin, MMU; 3. Wilder Thomas, SJ; 4. Carter Crete, Essex; 5. Hayden Pine, Essex; 6. Eli Buck, SB.

300: 1. Kelton Poirier, Essex 37.62; 2. Gerardo Fernandez, SJ; 3. Andrew Bugbee, SJ; 4. Desmond Snyder, BHS; 5. Nathan Lyle, Essex; 6. Sean Dinan, BHS.

600: 1. Kelton Poirier, Essex 1:23.75; 2. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ; 3. Gerardo Fernandez, SJ; 4. Liam Beatty, NC; 5. Ryan Callaghan, SJ; 6. Gavin Jacobs, MMU.

1,000: 1. Porter Hurteau, BFA 2:39.27; 2. Avi Yagoda, BHS; 3. Nataniel Bernier, SJ; 4. James Steward, Essex; 5. Evan Pidgeon, SB; 6. Elliot Fontaine, BHS.

1,500: 1. Matthew Servin, CVU 3:59.31; 2. Porter Hurteau, BFA; 3. Luke Miklus, Essex; 4. Avi Yagoda, BHS; 5. Sky Valin, SB; 6. Carson Eames, SJ.

3,000: 1. Luke Miklus, Essex 9:02.85; 2. Nathaniel Bernier, SJ; 3. Thomas Scheetz, MAU; 4. Carson Eames, SJ; 5. Sky Valin, SB; 6. Connor Byam, BHS.

55 hurdles: 1. Andrew Thornton-Sherman, SJ 8.32; 2. Carter Higgins, SB; 3. Vaughn Larkin, SB; 4. Max Lesny, Essex; 5. Oliver Cohen MMU; 6. Owen Moriarty, MMU.

4x200: 1. St. Johnsbury (Bugbee, Callaghan, Momozawa, Thomas) 1:39.07; 2. Essex; 3. Burlington; 4. South Burlington; 5. MMU.

4x400: 1. St. Johnsbury (Bugbee, Thomas, Callaghan, Thornton-Sherman) 3:39.90; 2. Burlington; 3. South Burlington; 4. Essex; 5. North Country; 6. CVU.

4x800: 1. St. Johnsbury (Callaghan, Pearson, Eames, Bernier) 8:53.65; 2. Essex; 3. South Burlington; 4. CVU.

High jump: 1. Owen Moriarty, MMU 5-8.75; 2. Cooper Wheeler, NC; 3. John Jackson, SB; 4. Jaden Beardsley, SJ; 5. Vaughn Larkin, SB; 6. Nathan Lesny, Essex.

Long jump: 1. Andrew Bugbee, SJ 19-8; 2. Nathan Lesny, Essex; 3. Nathan Lyle, Essex; 4. Raphael Campanile, MMU; 5. Hayden Pine, Essex; 6. Eli Buck, SB.

Triple jump: 1. Nathan Lesny, Essex 40-4.25; 2. Vaughn Larkin, SB; 3. John Jackson, SB; 4. Jaden Beardsley, SJ; 5. Carl Laverty, Essex; 6. Gerardo Fernandez, SJ.

Shot put: 1. Winslow Sightler, BHS 52-3.5; 2. Carter Davis, Essex; 3. Sidiki Sylla, BHS; 4. Aidan Lybarger SB; 5. Jaden Beardsley, SJ; 6. Diego Perez, SJ.

Weight throw: 1. Diego Perez, SJ 46-8.75; 2. Caden Colburn, NC; 3. Carter Davis, Essex; 4. Gideon Pearson, SJ; 5. Mateo Baker-Djele, SB; 6. Braden LaRose, Essex.

D-II BOYS

Team scores: 1. Hartford 101; 2. Fair Haven 82.5; 3. Thetford 44; 4. Vergennes 35; 5. Green Mountain 27.5; 6. Oxbow 24; 7. Burr and Burton 22; 8. Bellows Falls 20; T9. Mill River, Spaulding 16; 11. Rice 14; 12. Mount Abraham 12; 13. Lake Region 8; T14. Springfield, White River Valley 7; 16. Randolph 6; 17. Missisquoi 4; 18. Arlington 3; 19. Peoples 1.

55-meter dash: 1. Benjamin Dossett, BBA 6.76; 2. Noah Beayon, FH; 3. Wyatt Yanker, Rand; 4. Ayodele Lowe, Hart; 5. Gabe Guillette, Hart; 6. Owen Emmons, Arl.

300: 1. Gabe Guillette, Hart 38.15; 2. Benjamin Dossett, BBA; 3. Owen Motyka, North; 4. Ian Kramer, North; 5. Zachary Armstrong, WRV; 6. Xavier Beaudin, Oxbow.

600: 1. Noah Rivera, Mont 1:30.53; 2. Elliot Wood, Rice; 3. Calder Rakowski, Verg; 4. Nick Kidder, Spa; 5. Bennett Moreno, Hart; 6. Cameron Cook, Mont.

1,000: 1. Calvin Gramling, Verg 2:51.62; 2. Connor Filskov, MR; 3. Damian Stagner, Spring; 4. Chicory Greene, FH; 5. Shane Morse, Oxbow; 6. Oscar Forsay, LR.

1,500: 1. Wyatt Malloy, U-32 4:36.52; 2. Nick Kidder, Spa; 3. Connor Filskov, MR; 4. Wilder Brown, U-32; 5. Ben Mattern, Thet; 6. Gavin Farnsworth, Hart.

3,000: 1. Avery Smart, Mont 9:09.51; 2. Cyrus Hansen, U-32; 3. Jay Borland, Mont; 4. Ezra Merrill-Triplett, Mont; 5. Samuel Brondyke, Mont; 6. Ben Warfield, U-32.

55 hurdles: 1. Eben Mosher, GM 8.53; 2. Brandon Keller, BF; 3. Nathaniel Young, FH; 4. Noah Mayhew, MVU; 5. Dustin Lavigne, MTA; 6. Marshall Simpson, Spring.

4x200: 1. Fair Haven (Stone, Young, Young, Beayon) 1:41.15; 2. Bellows Falls; 3. Thetford; 4. Hartford; 5. Oxbow; 6. White River Valley.

4x400: 1. Northfield (Cheney, Kramer, Motyka, Miller) 3:54.65; 2. Hartford; 3. Vergennes; 4. Fair Haven; 5. Lake Region; 6. U-32.

4x800: 1. Montpelier (Rivera, Laxer, Cook, Smart) 8:57.13; 2. Hartford; 3. Vergennes; 4. U-32; 5. Oxbow; 6. Thetford.

High jump: 1. Aujua Cheney, North 5-10.75; 2. Ben Munukka, GM; 3. Rueben Keefe, Oxbow; 4. Ayodele Lowe, Hart; 5. Eben Mosher, GM; 6. Jordan Davis, Hart.

Long jump: 1. Ayodele Lowe, Hart 20-2.5; 2. Ulysses Junker-Boyce, Thet; 3. Joseph Darling, MTA; 4. Aujua Cheney, North; 5. Aiden McMahon, BBA; 6. Eben Mosher, GM.

Triple jump: 1. Nathaniel Young, FH 39-9.75; 2. Jordan Davis, Hart; 3. Evan Rich, Thet; 4. Joseph Darling, MTA; 5. Finn Linehan, Thet.

Shot put: 1. David Doran, FH 42-2; 2. Edward Sayers, U-32; 3. Jordan Davis, Hart; 4. Alan Aldrich, Hart; 5. Mathias Mazanti, Rice; 6. Riley Tuttle, BF.

Weight throw: 1. David Doran, FH 46-11; 2. Patrick Stone, FH; 3. Cooper Spaulding, FH; 4. Kole Matta, FH; 5. Jordan Davis, Hart; 6. Rocco Clough, Hart.

