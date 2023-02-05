ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

tompkinsweekly.com

Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville

Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
FREEVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Producer from Tompkins County wins two Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, CA — A Man from Freeville won two awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards show. Music Producer & Engineer Lonnie Park, who was born in Ithaca, won "Best Immersive album" for his work on"Divine Tides" with Stewart Copland and Ricky Kej. Copland is a drummer and founding member of The Police.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Binghamton

A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was one of seven 3rd place tickets sold for the February 6, 2023 Powerball drawing. The Binghamton ticket was sold at the Mirabito store on Vestal Avenue. Below is a list of the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: February 8, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a local doctor has just written a complete history of the medical profession in Broome County, from the early days right up to the present time. It will be included in the new “History of Broome County” book, to be published soon by Binghamton’s librarian William Seward.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill

A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elmira Man Charged With Larceny in Tioga County

An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ithaca Woman Accused of Promoting Contraband in Tioga County Jail

An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Florida Woman Battles for Over $13,000 in Refunds from Vestal Landlord

A Florida woman is out of over $13,000 in an ongoing dispute between her and a Vestal landlord, after putting down money to rent a home, but not being given the keys, and asking for the appropriate refunds. On January 12th, Florida retiree JoAnne Donahue met with landlord Raheel Khan...
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested after slow chase in the Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Plattsburgh Man Sentenced on Weapons Charge

The Broome County District Attorney says a Plattsburgh man will spend time in jail after pleading guilty to a weapons charge. According to the DA, Kristopher A. Duncan was sentenced to four years in state prison and five years of post release supervision after he pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Robbery

A Binghamton man will spend at least 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Johnnie N. Hardwick admitted he stole merchandise from the Weis Markets on Pennsylvania Avenue in October 2022. He then threatened a worker with a knife after the worker confronted him.
BINGHAMTON, NY
wxhc.com

Early Morning Fire in City of Cortland Knocked Down Quickly

Early yesterday morning, around 6:45am, the City of Cortland Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 185 Port Watson Street in the City of Cortland. When firefighters arrived, a fire was confirmed in the building with smoke showing. Additional firefighters arrived and began to search the building for anyone who may still be inside. As the search went on inside the building, firefighters outside began fire suppression, with additional firefighters placing ladders for fire safety and ventilation.
CORTLAND, NY

