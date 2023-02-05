Read full article on original website
Tuesday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard.
The New York State High School Coaches Association has named their 2022 State Championship game awards, which saw a couple of Spartans receive recognition after their performance against Pleasantville in the Class B title game. Quarterback Anthony Policare took home the Offensive Player of the Game, Tyrell Woolfolk win the...
Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
Los Angeles, CA — A Man from Freeville won two awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards show. Music Producer & Engineer Lonnie Park, who was born in Ithaca, won "Best Immersive album" for his work on"Divine Tides" with Stewart Copland and Ricky Kej. Copland is a drummer and founding member of The Police.
A winning lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Binghamton. The New York Lottery says the ticket was one of seven 3rd place tickets sold for the February 6, 2023 Powerball drawing. The Binghamton ticket was sold at the Mirabito store on Vestal Avenue. Below is a list of the...
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a local doctor has just written a complete history of the medical profession in Broome County, from the early days right up to the present time. It will be included in the new “History of Broome County” book, to be published soon by Binghamton’s librarian William Seward.
According to the New York Lottery, seven third place Powerball tickets were purchased across New York State yesterday.
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
From time to time, I like to take a ride around various parts of the Southern Tier to just look at some of the beautiful architecture. Our communities have many wonderful buildings, some of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Our area has many amazing homes as...
An Elmira man has been charged after an incident in a Tioga County casino. According to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, David L. Wood was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th degree after the office says he stole a wallet from someone while at the Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols.
An Ithaca woman is charged after the Tioga County Sheriff's Office says she possessed contraband while incarcerated at the Tioga County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, Lydia B. Rice was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after she was found with a vaping device, which is prohibited, while she was in the jail.
A Florida woman is out of over $13,000 in an ongoing dispute between her and a Vestal landlord, after putting down money to rent a home, but not being given the keys, and asking for the appropriate refunds. On January 12th, Florida retiree JoAnne Donahue met with landlord Raheel Khan...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Elmira Heights last week after a low-speed chase, according to police. EHPD said officers conducted a traffic stop around 12:42 p.m. on February 3, adding that the driver had a warrant for a felony burglary charge. According to the police report, the man then fled […]
The Broome County District Attorney says a Plattsburgh man will spend time in jail after pleading guilty to a weapons charge. According to the DA, Kristopher A. Duncan was sentenced to four years in state prison and five years of post release supervision after he pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree.
A Binghamton man will spend at least 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Johnnie N. Hardwick admitted he stole merchandise from the Weis Markets on Pennsylvania Avenue in October 2022. He then threatened a worker with a knife after the worker confronted him.
Early yesterday morning, around 6:45am, the City of Cortland Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 185 Port Watson Street in the City of Cortland. When firefighters arrived, a fire was confirmed in the building with smoke showing. Additional firefighters arrived and began to search the building for anyone who may still be inside. As the search went on inside the building, firefighters outside began fire suppression, with additional firefighters placing ladders for fire safety and ventilation.
Ninety years of business by Byrne Inc. was celebrated with a proclamation on Friday. A ceremony took place at Byrne Dairy’s DeWitt facility, a plant that’s been operating since 2004. At the ceremony, Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon proclaimed Friday, Feb. 3 as Byrne Dairy Day. “It’s just...
