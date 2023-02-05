ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

broomfieldenterprise.com

BoCoPreps 10&10: Week 7

Each full week of the winter season, BoCoPreps will highlight 10 teams and 10 athletes that had exceptional performances. While our staff will utilize multiple avenues to compile these lists, readers are encouraged to submit nominations to our email (results@bocopreps.com). 10 teams. Broomfield boys basketball: The Eagles won three straight...
BROOMFIELD, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Girls basketball: Lightning strike down the Impalas

BROOMFIELD — When Legacy girls basketball began the 2023 portion of its slate, the Lightning knew they had some ground to make up following a rough December. After a loss to Broomfield on Jan. 21 — the last of a three-game skid — something clicked. They’ve been on the warpath ever since. On Tuesday night on their home court, the Lightning enjoyed their seventh straight victory with a 48-35 decision over visiting Poudre.
FORT COLLINS, CO
wyo4news.com

Cowboys narrowly fall to nationally ranked North Colorado

February 6, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped up their home slate on Sunday, dropping a 19-16 decision to No. 19 ranked Northern Colorado. The Senior Day dual came down to the final match. The Cowboys led by three points going into the heavyweight match, but UNC’s Xavier Doolin secured a fall over the Cowboy’s Terren Schwartz to give the Bears the win.
LARAMIE, WY
The Longmont Leader

Middle school students called to race

Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month

Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Boulder, Longmont, Broomfield nonprofits receive Daniels Fund grants

Multiple nonprofit organizations from Broomfield, Boulder and Longmont are among those that received grants from the Daniels Fund. The fund awarded $63 million in grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and students throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming in 2022. Bill Daniels, the founder of the fund, directs the...
LONGMONT, CO
OutThere Colorado

A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter

Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Police report: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

8 a.m. – Theft reported at a hotel/motel in the 100 block of Edgeview Drive. 8 a.m. – Theft reported at a residence/home in the 3100 block of Queen Court. 9:55 a.m. – Assault reported at an elementary/secondary school in the 2800 block of 135th Avenue. 10...
BROOMFIELD, CO

