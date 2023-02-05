Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Meth abatement in libraries quickly claims Denver headlines, but why?Heather WillardDenver, CO
Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, ColoradoColorado JillGreeley, CO
The Most Mystical Hotel of America: The Stanley HotelSiddhartha SapkotaEstes Park, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
Related
broomfieldenterprise.com
BoCoPreps 10&10: Week 7
Each full week of the winter season, BoCoPreps will highlight 10 teams and 10 athletes that had exceptional performances. While our staff will utilize multiple avenues to compile these lists, readers are encouraged to submit nominations to our email (results@bocopreps.com). 10 teams. Broomfield boys basketball: The Eagles won three straight...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Girls basketball: Lightning strike down the Impalas
BROOMFIELD — When Legacy girls basketball began the 2023 portion of its slate, the Lightning knew they had some ground to make up following a rough December. After a loss to Broomfield on Jan. 21 — the last of a three-game skid — something clicked. They’ve been on the warpath ever since. On Tuesday night on their home court, the Lightning enjoyed their seventh straight victory with a 48-35 decision over visiting Poudre.
wyo4news.com
Cowboys narrowly fall to nationally ranked North Colorado
February 6, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad wrapped up their home slate on Sunday, dropping a 19-16 decision to No. 19 ranked Northern Colorado. The Senior Day dual came down to the final match. The Cowboys led by three points going into the heavyweight match, but UNC’s Xavier Doolin secured a fall over the Cowboy’s Terren Schwartz to give the Bears the win.
Middle school students called to race
Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
Denver is experiencing the longest stretch without snow in a month
Much snowier than normal weather last month means the five consecutive days without snow Denver will experience from Wednesday through Sunday will be the longest since early January.The last occurrence of snow in Denver was on the final day of January last Tuesday. The city officially measured 0.1 of snow that day in the early morning hours.Since then there has been no snow in the metro area or anywhere else in Colorado and the same is expected for Sunday. The last time Denver went five consecutive days without snow was January 6-10 or four weeks ago.The streak may end at five days because a few flurries or very light snow showers are possible along the Front Range on Monday. And then there will be another chance next Thursday. But snow will be mostly in the high country both days and it's possible Denver receives no measurable snow next week.The longer term outlook calls for higher than normal precipitation across all of Colorado during the third week of February. That may be the week more impactful snow returns to Denver and the Front Range.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Boulder, Longmont, Broomfield nonprofits receive Daniels Fund grants
Multiple nonprofit organizations from Broomfield, Boulder and Longmont are among those that received grants from the Daniels Fund. The fund awarded $63 million in grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and students throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming in 2022. Bill Daniels, the founder of the fund, directs the...
9News
The Denver Gazette's forecast for February 6
Temperatures cool down Monday with highs in the 40s. Some flurries are expected in the mountain ranges but there's no accumulation of snow expected.
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
Cherry Creek says its new teachers will be among the highest paid on Front Range
AURORA, Colo. — Cherry Creek Schools has adopted a new salary schedule that will go into effect next school year. The district said its salary for new teachers will start at $57,000 next year, among the highest on the Front Range. The district said it hopes the increased salary...
Man suspected of stealing 3 catalytic converters in Centennial arrested
A man suspected of stealing three catalytic converters from trucks in October 2022 has been arrested, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Window unit may have caused Boulder apartment fire
Several people were displaced from their homes Friday after an apartment fire that may have started by a window air unit.
cpr.org
Denver Archdiocese fires Catholic school teacher after discovering she was in a same-sex relationship
Maggie Barton is speaking out after she was let go from her teaching job at All Souls Catholic School in Englewood. Last month, the Archdiocese of Denver terminated Barton’s employment after discovering that she is in a same-sex relationship. “I think it's important to kind of get this narrative...
Colorado mountain residents concerned over wildlife deaths caused by trains
Contact Denver7 is looking into reports from our mountain viewers that trains are taking out deer, elk and other animals in alarming numbers.
broomfieldenterprise.com
Police report: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
8 a.m. – Theft reported at a hotel/motel in the 100 block of Edgeview Drive. 8 a.m. – Theft reported at a residence/home in the 3100 block of Queen Court. 9:55 a.m. – Assault reported at an elementary/secondary school in the 2800 block of 135th Avenue. 10...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora lawmakers tout state changes to car theft laws, boosting youth prison beds
AURORA | The City of Aurora could fall in behind efforts to make all car thefts felonies and eliminate the statewide cap on the number of juvenile detention beds this year, after lawmakers indicated their support Monday. Council conservatives signaled their early support for resolutions that would direct the city...
Larimer County Sheriff's Office arrests 1 for alleged stabbing, spitting on deputy
One man was arrested near Loveland, Colorado after deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) responded to a reported stabbing in unincorporated Larimer County. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, LCSO received a report that a man had been stabbed near 35th Street Southwest. The stabbing was the result of...
Comments / 0