Chelsea Green resurfaced back to WWE at last week’s Royal Rumble event and instantly made news for achieving a record, although something that cannot be as remarkable as other accolades. However, upon her arrival at RAW, she bragged about being a star already and hinted at being in touch with the higher-ups. So, it looks like she might just take a complaint about a WWE referee who officiated her first match on RAW.

2 HOURS AGO