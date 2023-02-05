ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, IL

channel1450.com

Lincoln Rolls to 29-0 with Apollo Win Over Taylorville

The Lincoln Railers are now 29-0 on the season after a 76-47 win over Taylorville. Kloe Froebe led the team with 29 points and passed 800 points in a single season. She is three points from tying Steph Reichle (1998-99) who currently holds the Lincoln single season scoring record with 807 points. The Railers travel to Mahomet Seymour to finish the regular season on Thursday.
LINCOLN, IL
channel1450.com

Pretzels Pick Up Statement Win At Home Over Auburn

New Berlin and Auburn were both 5-0 in the conference going into Tuesday’s matchup at the Pretzel Dome. The Pretzels jumped out to an 8-0 lead early and never looked back as they picked up the 55-22 running clock win over the Trojans. Lucas Bixby led New Berlin with 18 points; Auburn’s Carter Hunley, Jackson Kern, and Clayton Kessler each tied for the lead with four points.
AUBURN, IL
channel1450.com

Lady Jays Remain Unbeaten With Senior Night Win Over Athens

PORTA remains undefeated as they beat Athens 42-29 on Monday night despite Addie Stadsholt finishing the night with a game high 16 points. PORTA heads to Pleasant Plains on Wednesday to close the regular season; Athens hosts Olympia on Thursday.
ATHENS, IL
channel1450.com

Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: Jan. 30 – Feb. 4

Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Alex Hamrick (Glenwood Wrestling) A...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait. The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program. The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
willmarradio.com

Gopher women fall to Illinois

(Champaign, IL) -- The University of Illinois women's basketball team outscored Minnesota 18-10 in the third quarter on the way to a 69-62 win over the Golden Gophers in Champaign. Minnesota stayed close through the contest, but could not get the win. Gopher forward Alanna Micheaux registered a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Mara Braun added 11 points for the Gophers who shot 37-percent from the floor. Minnesota has lost four straight games and nine of its past ten contests, now sitting at 9-14 overall and 2-10 in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini never trailed in the game and improved to 18-6 overall and 8-5 in the conference. Makira Cook scored 21 points and Adalia McKenzie chipped in with 20 for Illinois. The Golden Gophers visit Ohio State on Wednesday night at 6 P-M.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois

Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
nprillinois.org

The Bunns and the Lincolns: A family friendship

For Bob Bunn, an effort to research his family's history has turned into a fascinating journey. A fifth generation Springfield resident, he has traced his family's time in the city back to 1840, including the arrivals of his great-great grandfather Jacob Bunn and great-great uncle John Bunn. The Bunn's have...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

New president of OSF St. Francis named

PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington VFW now serving ramen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield. Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tourcounsel.com

The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois

The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
PEORIA, IL
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois

Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
DECATUR, IL

