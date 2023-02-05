Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Rockets Claim CS8 Title in Nightcap Win Over Spartans
The Rochester girls had a chance to win the CS8 title outright if they could get past Southeast at home on Tuesday, and they did just that. The Rockets beat the Spartans 52-40 and claimed the CS8 title in the process.
channel1450.com
Lincoln Rolls to 29-0 with Apollo Win Over Taylorville
The Lincoln Railers are now 29-0 on the season after a 76-47 win over Taylorville. Kloe Froebe led the team with 29 points and passed 800 points in a single season. She is three points from tying Steph Reichle (1998-99) who currently holds the Lincoln single season scoring record with 807 points. The Railers travel to Mahomet Seymour to finish the regular season on Thursday.
channel1450.com
Sangamo Championship: Undefeated PORTA vs Pleasant Plains For A Conference Crown
The PORTA Bluejays are undefeated this season and (obviously) perfect in Sangamo conference play. The Bluejays will travel to Pleasant Plains to take on the Cardinals, who are also still undefeated in Sangamo conference play. The JV contest starts at 6 pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Pleasant Plains High School, with the varsity contest to follow.
channel1450.com
Pretzels Pick Up Statement Win At Home Over Auburn
New Berlin and Auburn were both 5-0 in the conference going into Tuesday’s matchup at the Pretzel Dome. The Pretzels jumped out to an 8-0 lead early and never looked back as they picked up the 55-22 running clock win over the Trojans. Lucas Bixby led New Berlin with 18 points; Auburn’s Carter Hunley, Jackson Kern, and Clayton Kessler each tied for the lead with four points.
channel1450.com
Lady Jays Remain Unbeaten With Senior Night Win Over Athens
PORTA remains undefeated as they beat Athens 42-29 on Monday night despite Addie Stadsholt finishing the night with a game high 16 points. PORTA heads to Pleasant Plains on Wednesday to close the regular season; Athens hosts Olympia on Thursday.
channel1450.com
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: Jan. 30 – Feb. 4
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Alex Hamrick (Glenwood Wrestling) A...
channel1450.com
Auburn Visits New Berlin As Final Two Sangamo Unbeaten Teams
Auburn knocked off New Berlin in the Sangamon County Tourney semifinals. On Tuesday, the Trojans travel to the Pretzel Dome to take on the Pretzels again, this time as both teams enter undefeated in Sangamo conference play.
Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait. The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program. The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off […]
willmarradio.com
Gopher women fall to Illinois
(Champaign, IL) -- The University of Illinois women's basketball team outscored Minnesota 18-10 in the third quarter on the way to a 69-62 win over the Golden Gophers in Champaign. Minnesota stayed close through the contest, but could not get the win. Gopher forward Alanna Micheaux registered a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Mara Braun added 11 points for the Gophers who shot 37-percent from the floor. Minnesota has lost four straight games and nine of its past ten contests, now sitting at 9-14 overall and 2-10 in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini never trailed in the game and improved to 18-6 overall and 8-5 in the conference. Makira Cook scored 21 points and Adalia McKenzie chipped in with 20 for Illinois. The Golden Gophers visit Ohio State on Wednesday night at 6 P-M.
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
nprillinois.org
The Bunns and the Lincolns: A family friendship
For Bob Bunn, an effort to research his family's history has turned into a fascinating journey. A fifth generation Springfield resident, he has traced his family's time in the city back to 1840, including the arrivals of his great-great grandfather Jacob Bunn and great-great uncle John Bunn. The Bunn's have...
1470 WMBD
New president of OSF St. Francis named
PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington VFW now serving ramen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Army National Guard soldiers get sendoff ceremony to Middle East
PEORIA, Ill. - There was a big sendoff on Tuesday for dozens of soldiers with the Illinois Army National Guard. A mobilization ceremony was held in Peoria for 190 soldiers with the guard's Aviation Unit. The troops from Peoria and Kankakee were deploying to the Middle East, where they will...
WAND TV
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield. Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy...
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at College Hills | Shopping center in Illinois
The Shoppes at College Hills is a lifestyle center retail complex located in the city of Normal, Illinois, USA. It is one of two major shopping centers in the Bloomington-Normal area (the other being Eastland Mall). The complex was built in 1980 as a small enclosed shopping mall called College...
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
