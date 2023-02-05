(Champaign, IL) -- The University of Illinois women's basketball team outscored Minnesota 18-10 in the third quarter on the way to a 69-62 win over the Golden Gophers in Champaign. Minnesota stayed close through the contest, but could not get the win. Gopher forward Alanna Micheaux registered a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Mara Braun added 11 points for the Gophers who shot 37-percent from the floor. Minnesota has lost four straight games and nine of its past ten contests, now sitting at 9-14 overall and 2-10 in the Big Ten. The Fighting Illini never trailed in the game and improved to 18-6 overall and 8-5 in the conference. Makira Cook scored 21 points and Adalia McKenzie chipped in with 20 for Illinois. The Golden Gophers visit Ohio State on Wednesday night at 6 P-M.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO