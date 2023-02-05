ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

weareiowa.com

Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November

CHICAGO — Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season. Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats' home game would be played Nov. 4. Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB...
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports

High-level student-athletes were once again on display in the Loyola Academy gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. But this celebration came without a scoreboard as 13 Ramblers were recognized for their college commitments on the penultimate National Letter of Intent signing day of the school year. Six more Loyola football players found their collegiate homes, joining […] The post 6 more Loyola football players sign letters of intent, plus 7 other Ramblers — including one in two sports appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
WTHR

First lady Jill Biden traveling to Valparaiso on Feb. 17

VALPARAISO, Ind. — First lady Jill Biden is coming to Valparaiso, Indiana, next week, her office announced Wednesday. In a statement, the first lady's office said Biden would be in Valparaiso "to highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning."
VALPARAISO, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

Matt Murphy Named to NICTD Board

Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy has been named to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) Board of Trustees by Governor Eric Holcomb. NICTD operates the South Shore Line train with service from Millennium Station in Chicago to the South Bend International Airport in South Bend and is governed by a Board of Trustees representing the four Indiana counties served by the South Shore Line.
VALPARAISO, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Northwest Indiana trail projects moving forward, despite challenges

Efforts to build a continuous bike trail from Chicago to Michigan are facing some challenges. The Marquette Greenway Trail got a major infusion of funding last year through the federal RAISE program and the state READI program. But that turned out not to be enough, according to Mitch Barloga, active...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Washington Park Zoo announces death of beloved tiger, Stars

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Officials with the Washington Park Zoo announced Monday that the zoo's beloved tiger, Stars, was euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease. Stars, 18, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease a few weeks ago. Zoo staff had been closely monitoring Stars since the diagnosis. The decision...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city

Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies. ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Potential 3-Way Tie Emerges in Race For Chicago Mayor, New Poll Shows

The Chicago mayor's race would end in a three-way tie if the election happened today, an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ shows, with no clear path for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to win in a runoff election. Results from the poll, released Wednesday,...
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Bare Hands Brewery misses key deadline on proposed South Bend site

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.
SOUTH BEND, IN
weareiowa.com

The Latest with Catch Des Moines

Lots of stuff happening this week and Greg Edwards from Catch Des Moines is here with the latest. Drew Lynch will be doing stand up comedy at the Hoyt Sherman Place this Thursday. He won second place on season 10 of America’s Got Talent and has more than two million subscribers on YouTube. Tickets start at $27 with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
tourcounsel.com

Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana

Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
SOUTH BEND, IN
weareiowa.com

211 Iowa seeing high volume of calls for rental assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa families in need can dial 211 to access all sorts of local resources, ranging from legal help to job hunting assistance. Over the last year, the most common request has been for help with housing. And the agencies giving that help have been struggling...
IOWA STATE

