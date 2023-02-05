Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
MICHAEL STUMO: Washington must support US solar makers, not China
President Biden is hoping to incentivize a major boost in American solar production. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits, domestic manufacturers are already planning billions of dollars worth of new solar investments in the United States. Unfortunately, the Biden administration may now be putting this investment...
Letter to the editor: Costs to shoot down a Chinese balloon
Why doesn't the military use any cost-effective analysis? Recently an F-22 using a Sidewinder missile shot down a mylar Chinese balloon reported to be above 60,000 feet. The F-22 is reported to have a service ceiling of 65,000 feet and not only having sidewinder misses, but also a 20 mm Gatling type gun mounted in the right wing root. Sidewinders cost between $209,493 and $399,500 depending on model type.
Letter to the editor: Aiding the enemy?
When the United States goes to war with China over Taiwan (it’s in China’s constitution they must have sovereignty over it), will American companies operating in China be committing treason by aiding the enemy? “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
