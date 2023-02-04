ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida A&M passes Texas Southern behind Horton’s performance

Florida A&M gave Texas Southern their fifth consecutive loss in a 66-55 contest at Health & P.E. Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Rattlers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 27-19 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Tigers 39-36 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Dylan Horton scored 17 points to lead the way for Florida A&MU. As a team, the Lady Rattlers shot 38% from the field, 35% from behind the arc, and 52% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.92 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Texas Southern was led by Donterria Brown, who recorded 12 points and 10 boards. The Lady Tigers went 23-of-64 from the field in this one, including 2-of-16 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.76 points per possession on 39% true shooting.

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 6. Florida A&M catches Prairie View A&M after a loss in its last game, while Texas Southern faces Bethune-Cookman at home. Florida A&M will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will try to turn their home stand around.

