ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Grambling State defeats Alabama State

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxyTs_0kcuYk6t00

Grambling State gave Alabama State their fourth consecutive loss in a 73-60 contest at Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 33-27 lead. They then continued to outscore the Hornets 40-33 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Virshon Cotton scored 22 points to lead the way for Grambling State. It wasn’t just Cotton though, the Tigers’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.07 points per possession on 49% shooting from the field. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 9-of-19 three-point attempts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcQl5_0kcuYk6t00

Alabama State was led by Antonio “TJ” Madlock, who recorded 18 points and 10 boards. As a team, the Hornets shot 18-of-50 from the field and 4-of-12 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.88 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Dvcn_0kcuYk6t00

These teams will have little time to prep for their next test, as each plays next on February 7. Grambling State takes on Alabama A&M in a conference clash, while Alabama State squares off with Southern. The Tigers will look to continue their road success. On the other side, the Hornets will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Grambling State defeats Alabama State appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Tornado-impacted family to attend State of the Union with Rep. Sewell

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A Selma family will be special guests of Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell at President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. Thomas and Annie Curry lost their home of 50 years after an EF-2 tornado hit Selma on Jan. 12. The couple, married for 60 years, have five children along with seven grandchildren, according to a release from Sewell. The congresswoman’s office said Thomas served more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, while Annie spent over two decades as an educator.
SELMA, AL
tourcounsel.com

Eastdale Mall | Shopping mall in Montgomery, Alabama

Eastdale Mall is a regional enclosed shopping mall located in Montgomery, Alabama. It opened on August 3, 1977. As of 2010, it was 964,717 square feet (89,625.1 m2) in size. The anchor stores are At Home, JCPenney, Dillard's, and 2 Belk stores. Montgomery Ward was an original anchor to the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery students gets surprise visit from military mom

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days, weeks and months can seem like forever for a child who has a parent who is deployed overseas serving our country. But for one Montgomery family, the wait is finally over. Master Sergeant Sophia Iyegha, a 15-year U.S. Air Force veteran, has spent the last...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Woman injured in shooting on Woodley Square

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon. Officers and fire medics were called around 3:00 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult female with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy