ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Mo Bamba suspended 4 games, Austin Rivers 3 for brawl

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TVu0_0kcuYiLR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZiqj_0kcuYiLR00

Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba was suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers three for their roles in Friday night’s on-court brawl that resulted in four ejections.

The NBA also suspended Magic guard Jalen Suggs one game and fined Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels $20,000. Suggs was suspended for escalating the altercation.

The discipline was handed down by the NBA on Saturday night.

The incident occurred with 1:32 remaining in the third quarter of Orlando’s 127-120 win over the Wolves on Friday.

Rivers was in front of the Magic bench when Bamba came off the bench and started swinging. Rivers threw punches back. Suggs grabbed Rivers aggressively around the neck, flinging him to the floor. McDaniels pushed Bamba in the back, further escalating the incident.

All four players were ejected.

Bamba then “attempted to continue to engage with Rivers in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms where he also aggressively shoved a security representative,” per the NBA release.

Bamba will begin serving his suspension and Suggs will serve his one-game suspension on Sunday, when the Magic visit the Charlotte Hornets.

Rivers will also begin serving his three-game suspension on Sunday, when the Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving

With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023. The 14-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes four NBA titles, two MVPs, one Finals MVP, […] The post Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHERTON, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy