FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
fox5ny.com
Massive fire engulfs multiple West New York businesses
NEW JERSEY - A massive 6-alarm fire engulfed a building housing a row of businesses in West New York, New Jersey. The fire reportedly began Wednesday inside one of the businesses located on Bergenline Avenue, near 61st Street. Multiple emergency responders were on scene, fighting the fire from inside and...
fox5ny.com
2 students, guard shot outside Brooklyn school
NEW YORK - Two students and a security guard were shot outside a charter school in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 2 p.m. at Williamsburg Charter High School on Varet St. in the East Williamsburg section. The NYPD had blocked off an intersection as part of the...
Roof of abandoned building collapses in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A roof collapsed Tuesday at an abandoned building in Brooklyn. It happened around 9 a.m. on Avenue T near East 26th Street in Homecrest. The Department of Buildings responded to investigate. Con Edison and National Grid workers also checked the utility connections outside. No injuries were reported.
20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a murder that took place Monday morning in Canarsie. At around 10 am, police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to the area of 56 Paerdegat 1 Street after receiving a 911 call regarding a male that had been shot. Upon arrival, police located the 20-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds to his back and arms. EMS treated the victim at the scene and transported him to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. The victim’s identity was not released The post 20-year-old shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
12-year-old boy reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police have issued a missing person alert for a 12-year-old Bronx boy who left school at Bronx Park Middle School Tuesday afternoon and has not been seen since. His home on Muliner Avenue is just seven blocks from the school. NYPD detectives from the 49th Precinct reported Damare Chaplin-Rivers as missing early Wednesday morning. At around 3:30 pm, Damare was seen leaving school located at 2441 Wallace Avenue. “It has been confirmed that he did attend school but did not return home,” detectives said today. Damare is described as being 5’2″ tall, weighing 80 pounds, with The post 12-year-old boy reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD officer from Deer Park dies 3 days after shooting in Brooklyn
Adeed Fayaz, 26, was gravely injured on Saturday night when he was in East New York to purchase a car with his brother-in-law.
fox5ny.com
Violent robbers hit Brooklyn smoke shop
NEW YORK - A Brooklyn smoke shop worker was beaten and robbed. The NYPD says it happened at Hubble Bubble on Ave. P in the Gravesend section of the borough. Two men went into the store at around 11 a.m. last Thursday. One of the robbers grabbed a hammer and threatened employees while demanding CBD products.
Police sources: Officer hospitalized after apparent suicide attempt in Bronx station house
The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the Bronx. The officer has been taken to Jacobi Hospital, a source said. [ more › ]
Police: Person fatally struck by train at Jay Street station in Downtown Brooklyn
A person was struck by a train at the Jay Street station early Tuesday morning in Downtown Brooklyn, police say.
bkreader.com
Man, woman found dead in East Flatbush, Brooklyn with gunshot wounds to head
Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday. Officers responded to the scene at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush just before 2 p.m. They found two victims with gunshot wounds to the head. […] Click here to view...
Missing siblings last seen in Harlem found
New York City police have found two siblings who were missing after last being seen in Harlem on Monday night.
NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student
NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man critically wounded in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK - A man was critically hurt Monday in a shooting in Canarsie, Brooklyn. Fire officials say they responded around 10:15 a.m. to Paerdegat 1st Street near East 80th Street. There's no word on what may have led to the shooting or any arrests.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
fox5ny.com
Murder suspect arraigned in deadly shooting of off-duty NYPD officer
NEW YORK - The man accused of fatally shooting an NYPD officer during a violent attempted robbery in Brooklyn appeared in court Wednesday to face a judge. According to authorities, Randy Jones, 38, is alleged to have shot NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, in the head after an attempted robbery disguised as a car sale.
Man hit over head with scooter in Manhattan robbery: police
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A crook cracked a man over the head with a scooter in an East Harlem robbery, police said late Monday in a public appeal for help closing the case. The victim, 27, was cycling near East 125th Street and First Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Jan. 6 when an assailant shoved […]
Man accused of fatally striking FDNY EMT with her own ambulance set to stand trial in Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nearly six years after an FDNY EMT and mother of five was fatally struck by her own ambulance in the Bronx, the man accused of getting behind the wheel and killing her is set to face trial starting Wednesday. Opening statements are expected around 10 a.m. in the trial of Jose […]
NYC residents forced into homeless shelters after apartment fire sue landlord six months after blaze
Bronx residents who were forced into homeless shelters after a blaze tore through their apartment building claim their landlord still hasn’t repaired their fire-damaged units nearly six months later, according to a lawsuit. A group of 12 residents who lived in rent-stabilized apartments — including seven who were displaced to shelters — are suing the owners of 2490 Davidson Avenue in Fordham Manor, where a fire broke out on Sept. 13, 2022. The city issued orders to vacate the units following the blaze, and the residents want their landlords to conduct the necessary repairs to make it safe to move back in,...
Man is slashed on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City
A man was slashed on Bergen Avenue, near Montgomery Street, in Jersey City Monday afternoon and the weapon believed to be used in the attack was recovered. The victim was slashed in the chest area, police said in radio transmissions. The victim he was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, according to the radio transmissions.
pix11.com
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake
A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Bronx congressman on Biden’s...
Man shot in both legs by Bronx gunman on Bronx street
The NYPD on Monday released surveillance footage of a gunman sought for shooting a man in both legs on a Bronx street last month.
