Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge
A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
theplanetD
Best Island to Visit in Hawaii In 2023: How To Choose
The islands in Hawaii are dream-worthy. The diversity of each isle is fascinating, from pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains and even active volcanoes. Hawaii has six major islands – Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, the Big Island, and Oahu. This can make it really difficult to choose just one. Each...
addictedtovacation.com
Aloha, Solitude: Finding the Least Crowded Beach in Hawaii
If you’re looking for a peaceful and deserted beach to relax on your next vacation, look no further. We’ve found the quietest and least crowded beaches in Hawaii. Hawaii has endless miles of coastline, full of beach opportunities. The most tranquil, relaxing, and generally people-free beaches in Hawaii are:
Aiea resident wakes up to find rock rolled through home
Residents in an Aiea home are left shocked after they said a boulder rolled through their bedroom at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid rockfall prevention efforts, state reopens North Shore highway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway is back open near Waimea Bay, HPD said Wednesday morning. The road was completely closed from 9 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday so crews could re-install a barrier to prevent potential rockfalls from ending up on the roadway. Crews also spent the day surveying the...
Yes, you can get cited for tailgating on Oahu
Tailgating on the island of Oahu isn't only dangerous, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) it's unlawful.
mauinow.com
Kīhei power outage leaves 3,000 South Maui customers in the dark
Power was restored to all customers in the Kīhei area by 4:35 p.m. The cause is being assessed. Crews with Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui are responding to a power outage in South Maui. Residents from the Kaonoulu Estates subdivision in North Kīhei and nearby neighborhoods report the outage started at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lubrco keeps Hawaii clean
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lubrco and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lubrco, visit www.lubrco.com. HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lubrco is a local manufacturer of cleaning and disinfectant products: VioCare™ Multi Surface Cleaner, VioCare™ Plus...
More rental & utility relief could come to Honolulu
Tens of millions of dollars could be coming to Oahu families struggling with their rent and utility bills. This comes as the deadline for new applications for Section 8 housing nears.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State investigates death of Maui firefighter in floods
Midday Newscast: Crews search through rubble for survivors in Turkey, Syria following quake. The last two days have brought dramatic rescues, including small children emerging from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday’s pre-dawn quake. Partial road collapse in Hauula closes lane on Kamehameha Highway. Updated: 4...
Stormy weather, lightning strikes hit Hawaii
It has been a wet start to the weekend for the western half of Hawaii, especially in Kauai County.
23 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu
This month, you can pay tribute to the iconic Hawaii venue at a special event. Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 7, 2023) Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. University of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 8 COVID deaths, over 700 new cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 8 additional coronavirus deaths and 738 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 378,481. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustrated landowners push for more options to tackle rising sea levels
The military says a powerful storm likely triggered a fuel spill at Haleakala one week ago. UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Military moves ‘anti-terrorism’...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather: Feb. 5, 2023
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds taking over the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shower activity will diminish tonight as moderate to locally breezy trade winds hold. Trade winds will ramp up on Wednesday, becoming strong and gusty statewide through Friday. A wind advisory has been issued starting at noon on Wednesday for most areas. Wind speeds will slowly ease this...
Comments / 0