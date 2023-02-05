Read full article on original website
KWQC
Deputies respond to single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Prophetstown
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - Friday morning Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural Prophetstown that left one injured. Michael J. Starr, 48, was found ejected from a black Chevrolet Suburban in a field on the north side of Spring Hill Road, according to deputies. Starr was airlifted by MedForce to the University of Iowa Trauma Center, where deputies say Starr is currently in stable condition.
KWQC
Investigators: Fire intentionally set at Davenport Comfort Inn Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police arrested a man they say intentionally started a fire inside a room at the Comfort Inn on Northwest Boulevard in Davenport. 60-year-old Terry Lee Kirby of Davenport is charged with First Degree Arson and First-Degree Criminal Mischief. Officials say they responded to a call...
nrgmediadixon.com
KWQC
Davenport Police respond to hit-and-run accidents
starvedrock.media
Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet
An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect injured officer in struggle, police allege
A 39-year-old Moline man is behind bars after police allege he injured an officer during a struggle. Shawn Lopez faces felony charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, resisting a peace officer and a misdemeanor charge of battery, court records show. According to court documents, Lopez was driving a 2008 Saturn...
KWQC
Sunny and cooler today
voiceofmuscatine.com
The search continues for individual last seen in Muscatine
The Muscatine Police Department (MPD) has issued a reminder to the public that it has been over 100 days since the disappearance of Trevor Wixom. Trevor was last seen on October 19, 2022 in the area around Kum & Go on Cedar Street. Since the individual was reported missing, the MPD has received several tips from the public, but Wixom has not been located.
KWQC
First Alert Forecast
KWQC
Rock Island Police Department bids farewell to K-9 Officer Basco
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department bid a sad farewell to former Rock Island Police K-9 Officer Basco, a Belgian Malinois, who was laid to rest last week due to health reasons. Basco worked alongside K-9 Handler Lawler for eight years and died just short of...
Galesburg man charged with burglary after stealing copper piping from condemned former Broadview Hotel
Shortly before 5:00pm on Monday, Galesburg Police observed a male subject in the 100 block of North Cedar Street dragging behind him a large tan blanket. A vehicle pulled up next to the man and he loaded up the blanket in the back of the truck. Police stopped the 35-year-old man, whom they are familiar with, and he told police it was copper piping inside the blanket. Police asked the man a series of questions that he wasn’t able to answer. The man told police he got the copper from a guy he works for that his uncle set up for him. After questioning the man’s relatives, GPD determined the man was not being truthful and he was detained. The man was also in possession of a check totaling nearly $640 from the Broadview Restaurant dated August 17th, 2015. The man was placed under arrest and he refused to speak with police. Officers then responded back to the former Broadview Hotel and discovered an unsecured door on the north side of the building. Police located areas inside where copper piping had been cut as well as numerous blankets that matched the one the man was dragging behind him. The man was charged with Burglary.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced to 5 years after Walmart riot
A 22-year-old Rock Island man was sentenced to a prison term of up to five years in connection with a 2019 stabbing in a Davenport Walmart. Juan Jinez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of willful injury Friday in Scott County Court, where he appeared with his attorney. He also was fined $1,025.
KWQC
Bettendorf police ask for help to find truck involved in hit-and-run
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police are asking for the public’s help to find a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run. The truck is a dark blue/black, 2002-2006 GMC Sierra with extended towing mirrors and a tonneau cover, according to the Bettendorf Police Department. There is significant damage to the front right bumper of the truck.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: 1 cited after multi-vehicle crash on I-74 bridge
UPDATE: A man has been cited after a crash that closed Illinois-bound I-74 yesterday. According to a press release from the Bettendorf Police Department, the cause of the accident was a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The driver of the vehicle, Manuel Figueroa, age 18, of Bettendorf, was cited for reckless driving, no insurance and no driver’s license.
KCRG.com
Anamosa man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Anamosa man involved in a fatal crash in Springville on Tuesday afternoon is now facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, according to court documents. Documents show 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann is charged with operating while intoxicated, homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, and failure to...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for man they say stole $200 worth items from Hy-Vee
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help to identify a man they say stole about $200 worth of times from Hy-Vee. According to police, three people entered Hy-Vee, Rock Island around 5 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022. Police said a man stole about $200 worth...
977wmoi.com
Take the Temptation Away, Lock Up Personal Belongings
In this day and age, you can never be too secure. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards reminds residents to lock up their houses, garages, cars, and take personal belongings inside:. “We run into situations sometimes where large amounts of cash or firearms are left unsecured in a car and they...
KWQC
Maquon woman charged in killing of former Maquon police chief
MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - A preliminary hearing was held for Maquon resident Marcy Oglesby as she is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance. These new charges have been brought against her following a toxicology report on the human remains that were found...
ourquadcities.com
Woman pleads not guilty in storage-unit body case
GALESBURG, Ill – A 50-year-old Maquon woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with the dismembered body of a former police chief discovered in a storage unit. Marcy Oglesby appeared in Knox County Court where a detective testified about the grisly remains law enforcement discovered in October 2022 in Roberts Self Storage, Maquon. Oglesby faces multiple charges including murder, attempted murder and concealment of a death.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with drug possession following traffic stop
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 a.m., Des Moines County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 6500 block of Hunt Road. The vehicle...
